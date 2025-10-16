Socium IT Enhances Vigilis Platform with AI-Powered Telecom Expense Management

Socium IT has launched a major update to its Vigilis platform, introducing a fully-managed telecom expense management feature.

We’re not just giving clients a tool; we’re delivering a complete solution that combines platform intelligence with our white-glove expert execution to find and recover savings automatically.” — Stephen Hancock

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Socium IT , a leader in IT lifecycle management, today announced a significant enhancement to its Vigilis platform, introducing a powerful, managed telecom expense management (TEM) capability. This new feature directly addresses a primary pain point for enterprise IT executives: the complexity and resource drain of managing telecom spend.The Vigilis platform now automates the entire invoice lifecycle. It compares invoiced charges against contracted rates to instantly identify costly errors in both monthly recurring charges (MRC) and non-recurring charges (NRC). This enhancement fulfills Socium’s mission to provide IT leaders with the automation and strategic guidance needed to control costs and complexity.“We created Socium because the market had a gap,” said Stephen Hancock, President of Socium IT. “Traditional telecom advisors only checked bills, while expensive TEM firms promised automation but left out the human oversight IT leaders actually need. Our approach blends AI to automate the repetitive work with expert execution to keep the data accurate and actionable. This combination gives clients visibility, cost savings, and a partner who helps manage complexity, not just another tool.”Socium's approach to telecom expense management differs from self-service tools by managing the full execution of the process. When Vigilis detects a discrepancy, it automatically generates a ticket for the Socium team to investigate and resolve with the vendor.Key features of the new capabilities include:- Effortless Invoice Ingestion: Invoices can be uploaded directly or forwarded via email for automated processing.- Automated Contract Reconciliation: Every line item is automatically compared against contracts, instantly flagging billing discrepancies.- Proactive Discrepancy Resolution: The platform automatically initiates Socium's expert-led resolution process to correct errors and recover funds.- Unified Financial Visibility: A central dashboard provides a single view of all telecom expenses, historical trends, and contract performance.This new functionality reinforces Socium's unique hybrid model of an automated platform combined with strategic consulting. For more information or to schedule a platform demo, visit the company’s website www.sociumit.com About Socium IT Founded in 2021, Socium IT provides IT lifecycle management with a focus on transforming enterprise telecommunications. The company’s hybrid model combines its proprietary intelligence platforms with white-glove consulting to simplify telecom and empower IT leaders. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Socium has saved clients over $36 million and maintains a 100% Net Promoter Score (NPS).

Vigilis Telecom Expense Management Demo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.