Philadelphia-Area Foundation Grows Hospital Network to Cover Hidden Costs of Blood Cancer

Growing network of hospital comfort funds covers rent, transportation, and daily costs; foundation seeks partners to meet rising demand

Our founder, Brent Evans, envisioned a world where no patient has to choose between their life-saving treatment and their financial stability. This regional network is the fulfillment of that vision” — Jeff Mattes, Executive Director of the Live Like Brent Foundation

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Live Like Brent Foundation (LLBF), a nonprofit dedicated to easing the financial burden for blood cancer patients, today announced a major expansion of its regional "Comfort Fund" network. This initiative establishes a financial safety net at major area hospitals to cover expenses not covered by insurance. The announcement coincides with the launch of the foundation's newest fund at Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital.With this growing footprint, LLBF is launching a public call for corporate partners and individual monthly donors to ensure these critical funds remain available to every family who needs them.The patient assistance funds help cover essential out-of-pocket expenses not typically covered by insurance, such as transportation to and from treatment, medications, housing costs, and other daily necessities. By alleviating this financial strain, the program allows patients to focus their energy on what matters most: their health and recovery."Our founder, Brent Evans, envisioned a world where no patient has to choose between their life-saving treatment and their financial stability. This regional network is the fulfillment of that vision," said Jeff Mattes, Executive Director of the Live Like Brent Foundation. "We are proud to build this safety net, but as we partner with more hospitals, the need for sustainable funding becomes critical. We are calling on the community to help us ensure this lifeline is always there."The new fund at Chester County Hospital is the latest in a series of partnerships LLBF has built with leading healthcare institutions. The foundation’s network of comfort funds now supports patients at:Penn Medicine Chester County HospitalChildren's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer CenterPenn Medicine Doylestown HealthSt. Luke’s Cancer CenterGeisingerWVU Cancer InstituteLehigh Valley Topper Cancer InstituteJefferson HealthFox Chase Cancer CenterAmerican Cancer Society Hope LodgeHospital social workers, who see the impact of this financial burden firsthand, describe the funds as a critical tool.“We are thrilled to partner with the Live Like Brent Foundation," said Dawn Clancy, oncology social worker at the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center of Chester County Hospital. "This collaboration directly addresses a critical need for our oncology patients, alleviating the significant stress that out-of-pocket costs can cause. It allows our clinical teams to focus on providing the best possible medical care, knowing our patients have this incredible layer of support."To sustain this growing network and expand to new partners, LLBF is inviting corporations and individuals to become partners in this mission.For Companies: The foundation's Adopt a Hospital program offers businesses the opportunity to create a named Comfort Fund by raising $10,000 per year, providing a direct and tangible way to support patients in their community.For Individuals: The Legends Circle is a monthly giving program (starting at $33/month) that provides the predictable, recurring income needed to quickly approve patient requests for rent, utilities, and transportation.The foundation was founded in honor of Brent P. Evans and his courageous fight against Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Its core mission is to ease the financial burden of a cancer diagnosis so patients can focus on healing.About the Live Like Brent FoundationThe Live Like Brent Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides financial assistance to blood cancer patients and their families by partnering with hospitals to create comfort funds. Inspired by the life and spirit of founder Brent P. Evans, the foundation is committed to easing the financial burden of a cancer diagnosis so patients can focus on healing. Learn more at www. livelikebrent.com

