EticaAG and Shell Announce Partnership to Advance Battery Immersion Technology for Safer, Scalable Energy Storage

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EticaAG and Shell U.K. Limited (“Shell”) today announced a new strategic collaboration to accelerate the development and adoption of advanced battery immersion technology for next-generation Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The collaboration was officially formalized at Shell’s Partnerships Powering Progress business networking event, held in Abu Dhabi around the Formula 1 Grand Prix from Friday 5th to Sunday 7th December 2025. The agreement brings together EticaAG’s innovation in non-flammable, immersion-cooled energy storage with Shell’s deep expertise in high-performance dielectric liquids engineered for enhanced safety and reliability.As global electricity networks and critical infrastructure sectors face rapidly increasing energy demands, safe and resilient battery storage has become a foundational requirement. Immersion cooling - enabled by specialized dielectric liquids - addresses two of the most persistent challenges in modern lithium-ion systems: thermal stability and fire risk. By fully submerging battery cells in a thermally conductive, electrically non-conductive liquid specifically engineered for high fire-point performance, EticaAG’s immersion technology delivers more consistent thermal regulation, improved degradation control, and enhanced safety characteristics for BESS applications.Through this collaboration, EticaAG will continue to leverage Shell’s MIVOLT ester-based liquid technology as its preferred cooling medium across its commercial, industrial, grid-scale, and mission-critical storage platforms. Shell will provide technical support, fluid-specific expertise, and joint engagement with safety authorities, standards organizations, and sector stakeholders to help advance immersion cooling as an industry solution. The collaboration will also spearhead industry-wide education initiatives aimed at informing customers, regulators, and strategic partners about the transformative safety, scalability, and performance benefits of immersion-cooled BESS architecture. By driving awareness and understanding, EticaAG and Shell seek to accelerate adoption and set new benchmarks for energy storage innovation.“Partnering with Shell strengthens our long-standing mission to redefine what safety and performance should look like in modern energy storage,” said Gavin Wang, Chairman of ETICA Battery, a founding JV partner of EticaAG. “By integrating Shell’s high-fire-point, biodegradable ester liquid into our immersion-cooled systems, we’re helping customers operate with greater confidence - especially in sectors where safety and uptime are non-negotiable. This collaboration represents a major step forward in making advanced thermal management the new global standard for BESS.”“Shell is a trusted global leader in lubricant and thermal fluid solutions for industrial applications, and their expertise accelerates our ability to scale safe, non-flammable energy storage across key markets,” said Jaime Hidalgo, CEO of EticaAG. “Together, we’re enabling a technology shift that addresses both the safety expectations of regulators and the operational needs of large-scale energy users. This partnership strengthens EticaAG’s commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and environmentally responsible storage solutions worldwide.”The collaboration supports EticaAG’s broader mission of enabling safer deployments, reduced environmental impact, and improved performance in critical sectors including grid support, commercial and industrial facilities, data centers, telecommunications, and EV charging infrastructure.“Our collaboration with EticaAG reflects how shared expertise can accelerate transformative solutions, leveraging Shell’s innovation and technology capabilities, our global footprint, and trust in our brand,” said Jason Wong, Global Executive Vice President Shell Lubricants. “Building on our success in advanced thermal management fluids for data centers and EV, we’re excited to together showcase how immersion cooling technology can enhance safety, reliability and readiness of BESS for the demanding applications of tomorrow - unlocking more value with less emissions towards a more resilient, sustainable future.”EticaAG is dedicated to the development of next generation Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and energy safety technologies. Formed as a joint venture between ETICA Battery in Taiwan and AGI in the United States, EticaAG is an OEM specializing in immersion-cooled, non-flammable battery energy storage systems for AI data centers, commercial & industrial buildings, power utilities, and local microgrids.At the core of EticaAG’s innovation is its patented LiquidShield™ immersion cooling technology, which enables high-efficiency, zero-combustion-risk energy storage systems that have obtained UL, ISO, and TÜV international certifications.Guided by the principles of safety, efficiency, and sustainability, EticaAG is driving the global transition toward cleaner, more resilient, and more secure energy systems - shaping a future powered by stability and trust.For more information email press@eticaag.com.

