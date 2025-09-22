Etica Battery Awarded First Ever UL 1973 Certification for Immersion-Cooled Battery Module

Certification validates ECO-06 racks to North American safety standards, marking the first UL 1973 recognition of immersion-cooled energy storage.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etica Battery Inc. today announced that its ECO-06 Series lithium-ion battery racks have received the UL 1973 Certificate of Compliance from CSA Group, making them the first immersion-cooled modules certified under UL 1973 safety standards. This milestone underscores Etica Battery’s leadership in advancing safer, more reliable energy storage solutions and supports EticaAG’s launch in North America.“This certification demonstrates that our immersion-cooled ECO-06 racks comply with the most rigorous North American safety requirements for stationary energy storage,” said Gavin Wang, Chairman of Etica Battery. “It shows that immersion technology can stand alongside established approaches and meet the highest standards for safety and reliability.”Why UL 1973 Certification MattersUL 1973 is the benchmark North American standard for stationary energy storage systems, ensuring that products meet requirements for safe operation under normal and fault conditions. Certification provides assurance to regulators, utilities, and customers that systems have undergone rigorous safety testing.“UL 1973 is a vital foundation for market acceptance,” said Jaime Hidalgo, CEO and Co-Founder of EticaAG. “It validates our approach to system safety and gives our customers and partners confidence that our technology is ready for deployment in commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications.”Building Toward UL 9540AWith UL 1973 in place, EticaAG is preparing for the UL 9540A thermal runaway fire-propagation evaluation, the recognized method for demonstrating how a system behaves under extreme conditions.“UL 9540A generates the data that authorities, fire marshals, and code officials need to evaluate systems under NFPA 855 and the International Fire Code,” explained Matthew Ward, President of EticaAG. “By bringing immersion cooling into this process, we are showing that energy storage can be trusted in the most demanding environments.”Why Immersion Cooling is DifferentConventional energy storage relies on air cooling or liquid-plate cooling. Both approaches can leave cells vulnerable to uneven heat distribution or internal hot spots.Etica Battery’s LiquidShield™ immersion cooling directly submerges cells in a non-flammable dielectric fluid, preventing ignition sources, ensuring uniform thermal conditions, and helping reduce the risk of fire propagation. This approach improves both safety and long-term system performance.EticaAG is redefining energy storage safety in North America with LiquidShield™ immersion cooling and HazGuard™ gas mitigation technologies. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, EticaAG is a joint venture between Asset Genie and Etica Battery Inc. The company designs and manufactures next-generation battery energy storage systems for commercial, industrial, and utility applications.Based in Taiwan, Etica Battery Inc. is a global innovator in advanced lithium-ion battery technologies. The company focuses on immersion cooling as the next generation of fire-safe, high-performance storage solutions. Etica Battery holds the UL 1973 certification for the ECO-06 rack series, the first recognition of immersion-cooled modules under this standard.

