EticaAG Launches Fortis Series: The First Immersion-Cooled, Fire-Safe NMC Energy Platform for UPS and ±400 VDC Racks

Built for absolute safety and performance, Fortis removes fire and gas hazards while delivering industry-leading power density for next-generation data centers.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EticaAG, a leader in immersion-cooled, fire-safe Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), today announced the launch of its new Fortis Series , introducing two breakthrough products engineered to redefine power safety and performance in data centers. The Fortis Sidecar and Fortis 400 Rack are built on EticaAG’s proprietary immersion-cooled NMC platform, offering unmatched power density, thermal stability, and fire safety. Together, they establish the first commercial product line capable of serving both traditional UPS systems and modern high-voltage rack architectures such as OCP Diablo 400.More Power, Less Space, No Fire RiskFortis replaces the limitations of conventional lithium chemistries with a dielectric-immersed, high-rate NMC design engineered for safe indoor operation. The system’s LiquidShield™ immersion-cooling and HazGuard™ gas-mitigation technologies eliminate ignition and toxic off-gassing risks. This allows high-energy NMC cells to operate safely inside the data hall for the first time. Compared with conventional air-cooled LFP (lithium iron phosphate) systems, Fortis delivers significantly higher power density and superior thermal control, giving operators greater flexibility in system layout, rack design, and space utilization.Two Launch Configurations, One PlatformThe Fortis Series offers two fire-safe configurations built for UPS and ±400 VDC rack architectures:• Fortis Sidecar: Designed for data centers using existing UPS systems that need higher power and longer bridge time, the Sidecar connects directly to the UPS DC bus. Each unit delivers up to 233 kWh per rack, >330 kW continuous, and up to 600 kW peak output for short-duration surges. The system provides up to 30 minutes of runtime at 80% depth-of-discharge (DoD), offering over triple the energy capacity of conventional UPS battery strings.• Fortis 400: Purpose-built for ±400 VDC rack architectures such as OCP Diablo 400, this variant integrates immersion-cooled modules using Tier-1 high-power cells. The rack delivers approximately 224 kWh total energy and 1.74 MW continuous / 2.48 MW peak power, providing 45–90 seconds of ride-through at full rack load. The design also includes a path to 800 V Kyber-class systems through an isolated bidirectional DC/DC interface, future-proofing the platform for next-generation rack voltages.Guaranteed Safety from Fire and Toxic GasEvery battery cell in Fortis modules is fully immersed in a Shell-certified battery dielectric fluid — a non-conductive, non-toxic, and readily biodegradable liquid that prevents ignition and ensures consistent temperature control. In the event of a cell fault, the HazGuard™ system captures and neutralizes any gas emissions, safely venting only inert air.“Fortis makes NMC viable inside the data hall for the first time,” said Jaime Hidalgo, CEO of EticaAG. “With the Fortis 400 and Sidecar, we’re giving data centers two safe, scalable paths to higher power density and true operational resilience.”The Fortis Series is battery-agnostic and offers a U.S.-manufactured 21700 cell option that meets both ITC (Investment Tax Credit) and FEOC (Fully Eligible for 100% Credit) compliance requirements. All Fortis configurations are FEOC-compliant, while the Forge Nano cell option is Department of Defense approved, providing an enhanced U.S. cell option that qualifies for ITC incentives under domestic content standards.“Our goal is to combine innovation, safety, and compliance,” said Matthew Ward, President of EticaAG. “Fortis delivers advanced NMC performance with full immersion safety in a platform designed, built, and supported in the United States.”Fortis Series Highlights• Fire-Safe NMC Chemistry: high-power density with LiquidShield™ immersion and HazGuard™ gas containment.• High Performance: up to 2.48 MW peak per rack (Diablo 400-compatible configuration).• Extended Runtime: up to 30 minutes at 80% DoD (UPS Sidecar).• Thermal Stability: uniform cell temperature Delta-T < 3 °C under peak load.• Scalable Design: racks and sidecars can be paralleled to multi-megawatt systems.• Serviceability: front-access, hot-swappable modules minimize downtime.• Compliance: UL 1973 / UL 9540 / UL 9540A / UN 38.3 / CISPR 32 / 35 design.About EticaAGEticaAG is an OEM specializing in immersion-cooled, non-flammable battery energy storage systems for data-center, commercial, and industrial applications. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, the company designs and manufactures every Fortis Series system in-house, leveraging LiquidShield™ and HazGuard™ technologies to eliminate fire risk, extend battery life, and enable safe deployment in confined or urban environments.For more information, visit https://eticaag.com/fortis or email press@eticaag.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.