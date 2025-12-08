Enduraphin Fuels the 2026 Hula Bowl with Recovery Protein Drinks for Athletes

Enduraphin official sponsor of the Hula Bowl 2026 Enduraphin official sponsor of the Hula Bowl 2026 Enduraphin official sponsor of the Hula Bowl 2026 at the Beach

Enduraphin partners with the 2026 Hula Bowl, fueling athletes with premium recovery protein drinks for peak performance during the game’s 80th anniversary.

We’re excited to partner with Enduraphin for the 2026 Hula Bowl, Their protein drinks play a crucial role in supporting our athletes’ recovery and performance throughout the week.” — Anthony Ricker, Marketing Director for the Hula Bowl

DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hula Bowl is proud to announce Enduraphin as an official partner for the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl. As part of this partnership, Enduraphin will provide high-quality protein drinks to fuel the Hula Bowl players. This collaboration underscores Enduraphin’s commitment to supporting athlete performance and recovery. This will be Enduraphin’s 3rd year as our official recovery shake partner.Fueling Excellence On and Off the Field :Enduraphin’s premium protein drinks are crafted to optimize recovery, replenish energy, and build strength, making them an essential addition to the athletes’ regimens during Hula Bowl week. Enduraphin’s support ensures all participants have the nutrition they need to perform at their best.About EnduraphinEnduraphin is a leader in sports nutrition, providing premium products that support athletes in achieving their performance and recovery goals. From protein drinks to recovery solutions, Enduraphin is trusted by elite athletes and sports teams to fuel their journey to success.About the Hula BowlThe Hula Bowl is one of the nation’s premier college football all-star games, offering elite athletes the chance to showcase their skills to professional scouts. With a rich legacy of tradition and excellence, the Hula Bowl remains a cornerstone event in the world of football.The 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl, one of college football’s most historic and prestigious all-star games, will celebrate its 80th anniversary January 10, 2026. The event has long served as a bridge between college and professional football, highlighting excellence on the field while promoting sportsmanship and community connection.National audiences will see the partnership in action through CBS Sports Network coverage, stadium signage, digital platforms, and game-day recognition moments that celebrate those who make a difference in people’s lives every day.Fans can stay updated on Hula Bowl announcements, community programs, and special events by visiting www.hulabowl.com or following @HulaBowl on social media.

