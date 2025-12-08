No Rivals Named Official Hat Sponsor of 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl

No Rivals Official Hat Sponsor of The Hula Bowl 2025 Reverse Logo Image of the No Rivals x Hula Bowl Collab Hat designed for the event Play Wearing the Upside Down Logo No Rivals x Hula Bowl Collab Hat

The 2026 Hula Bowl names No Rivals its official hat sponsor, delivering custom player gear and exclusive fan headwear for this year’s premier all-star game.

We’re thrilled to partner with No Rivals, their commitment to quality and collegiate tradition matches the pride we have in showcasing these athletes — on and off the field.” — Anthony Ricker, Marketing Director for the Hula Bowl

DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl , the nation’s premier senior college- football all-star game, is proud to announce No Rivals as its official hat sponsor. No Rivals — known for high-quality collegiate-licensed headwear — will supply custom Hula Bowl hats, adding a fresh and stylish edge to this year’s game and fan experience.About the Partnership :Who: No Rivals, a brand specializing in collegiate licensed hats and premium headwear.What: Official hat sponsorship of the 2026 Hula Bowl — including custom hats for players, staff, and special-edition merchandise for fans.When / Where: The 2026 Hula Bowl will be held January 10, 2026, at Spec Martin Stadium in Deland, FL.Why It Matters: With more than 120 of the top senior college-football athletes from across the U.S., Canada, and Japan competing, this year’s Hula Bowl brings top-level talent and global attention.What This Means for Fans & Players :Through this sponsorship, No Rivals will provide players with custom-branded, high-quality headwear. In addition, fans attending the Hula Bowl or following online will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Hula Bowl / No Rivals hats — making it more than just a game, but a keepsake for supporters and alumni alike.About the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl :The Hula Bowl is the longest-running college football all-star game dedicated exclusively to seniors, with a legacy dating back to 1946. Each year, 120 of the top senior athletes from the United States, Canada, and Japan are selected to showcase their talent in front of scouts and fans.About No RivalsNo Rivals is a premium headwear brand specializing in collegiate-licensed hats and high-quality headwear. Their catalog includes officially licensed cap designs for dozens of college teams, offering fans a way to show their school pride with style and authenticity.

