Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,283 in the last 365 days.

No Rivals Named Official Hat Sponsor of 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl

No Rivals Official Hat Sponsor of The Hula Bowl 2025 Reverse Logo

Image of the No Rivals x Hula Bowl Collab Hat designed for the event

Play Wearing the Upside Down Logo No Rivals x Hula Bowl Collab Hat

The 2026 Hula Bowl names No Rivals its official hat sponsor, delivering custom player gear and exclusive fan headwear for this year’s premier all-star game.

We’re thrilled to partner with No Rivals, their commitment to quality and collegiate tradition matches the pride we have in showcasing these athletes — on and off the field.”
— Anthony Ricker, Marketing Director for the Hula Bowl
DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl, the nation’s premier senior college- football all-star game, is proud to announce No Rivals as its official hat sponsor. No Rivals — known for high-quality collegiate-licensed headwear — will supply custom Hula Bowl hats, adding a fresh and stylish edge to this year’s game and fan experience.

About the Partnership :

Who: No Rivals, a brand specializing in collegiate licensed hats and premium headwear.

What: Official hat sponsorship of the 2026 Hula Bowl — including custom hats for players, staff, and special-edition merchandise for fans.

When / Where: The 2026 Hula Bowl will be held January 10, 2026, at Spec Martin Stadium in Deland, FL.

Why It Matters: With more than 120 of the top senior college-football athletes from across the U.S., Canada, and Japan competing, this year’s Hula Bowl brings top-level talent and global attention.

What This Means for Fans & Players :

Through this sponsorship, No Rivals will provide players with custom-branded, high-quality headwear. In addition, fans attending the Hula Bowl or following online will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Hula Bowl / No Rivals hats — making it more than just a game, but a keepsake for supporters and alumni alike.

About the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl :

The Hula Bowl is the longest-running college football all-star game dedicated exclusively to seniors, with a legacy dating back to 1946. Each year, 120 of the top senior athletes from the United States, Canada, and Japan are selected to showcase their talent in front of scouts and fans.
About No Rivals

No Rivals is a premium headwear brand specializing in collegiate-licensed hats and high-quality headwear. Their catalog includes officially licensed cap designs for dozens of college teams, offering fans a way to show their school pride with style and authenticity.

Anthony Ricker
Hula Bowl All Star Game
+1 765-621-0937
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

No Rivals Named Official Hat Sponsor of 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more