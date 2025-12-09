OLLI at UNF Expands Access to Lifelong Learning Through National Osher Online Program

Group of adults participating in an engaging lifelong learning class. OLLI and UNF Professional and Lifelong Learning logos

OLLI at UNF brings 30 engaging Osher Online courses to members this winter, expanding access to dynamic, real-time learning from coast to coast.

Osher Online opens the door to national learning experiences for our members, connecting them with OLLI peers coast to coast.” — Jeanette Toohey, Director

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of North Florida (UNF) is expanding opportunities for lifelong learners to connect and grow through Osher Online, a national initiative created by the Osher National Resource Center (NRC) at Northwestern University.This winter, OLLI at UNF is offering 30 engaging Osher Online courses as part of the Winter 2026 term beginning in January. These six-week, live Zoom classes bring together OLLI members from across the country for dynamic discussions and high-quality instruction.“Osher Online opens the door to national learning experiences for our members, connecting them with OLLI peers coast to coast. It offers high-quality, interactive learning for adults who may not be able to attend classes in person or who simply prefer the flexibility of online learning,” said Jeanette Toohey, Director of OLLI at UNF. “We’ve carefully chosen a variety of courses, including evening and Saturday options, so that both retirees and adults still in the workforce can participate.”Each course meets for 90 minutes per week over six weeks. Because these sessions are designed for real-time interaction, they are not recorded, ensuring a lively, discussion-based format. Participation is open to all current OLLI at UNF members. Membership costs $50 annually, and each Osher Online course is $75.Enrollment for UNF’s Winter 2026 Osher Online courses is now open. To become a member and register, visit the website About OLLI at UNF:OLLI at UNF provides exceptional lifelong learning opportunities for adults aged 50 and better. Offering a diverse range of intellectually stimulating courses and events, OLLI fosters a vibrant community of learners who engage in continued education and personal enrichment.About Osher Online:Created by the Osher National Resource Center at Northwestern University, Osher Online brings together members from Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes nationwide for live, interactive courses that promote intellectual curiosity, connection, and community.

