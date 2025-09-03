UNF to Host Ethics Week Conference: 'Ethical Business in the Age of AI'

University of North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence transforms how businesses operate and make decisions, the University of North Florida (UNF) is convening thought leaders, business professionals, and community members for a timely conversation on the ethics of innovation. The signature event of UNF’s annual Ethics Week, the conference “Ethical Business in the Age of AI” will be held on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Adam W. Herbert University Center.With the theme “Responsible Innovation,” this conference explores how businesses can lead with integrity in a world increasingly shaped by generative AI. Through keynote presentations, expert panels, and faculty-led sessions, attendees will gain actionable insights on AI ethics, data privacy, workplace accountability, and the broader societal implications of emerging technologies.“This is a critical moment to align innovation with human values,” said Dr. Evan Selinger, keynote speaker and Professor of Philosophy at the Rochester Institute of Technology. “The most competitive companies in the AI age will also be the most ethical. Responsible innovation isn’t a constraint—it’s a competitive edge.” Dr. Selinger’s keynote address is titled “The Business Case for AI Ethics.”Dean Kaveri Subrahmanyam of UNF’s College of Arts and Sciences emphasized that “UNF is the leading supplier of talent in Northeast Florida, and we are proud to serve our business community by bringing together national thought leaders to highlight the opportunities and challenges that AI presents for organizations. Even as AI is transforming the way we live and work, the liberal arts will lead the way for cultivating ethical reasoning and human-centered leadership, which are vital for responsible and competitive innovation.”The event also features a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Nick Seabrook, Chair of Political Science at UNF, with distinguished panelists including:• Amy Boyer, Chair of Risk at Mayo Clinic• Alyson Freeman, Sustainability & ESG Lead for AI at Dell Technologies• Vaughn Alliton, Head of Technology/Digital Risk & Compliance at TIAAAttendees can also choose from four concurrent faculty-led sessions offering practical takeaways at the intersection of business, ethics, and AI.The conference is open to the public and designed for business professionals, community leaders, and anyone interested in the future of ethical leadership. Breakfast and lunch are included.Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses and organizations committed to innovation, social responsibility, or workforce development.The conference is co-hosted by the UNF College of Arts and Sciences and UNF Professional and Lifelong Learning as part of UNF’s Ethics Week, is hosted by the Florida Blue Center of Ethics and which runs October 13–17 and features a variety of events, workshops, and discussions around ethics in public life. For more details and registration, visit the website About the University of North FloridaThe University of North Florida is a nationally ranked university located on a beautiful 1,381-acre campus in Jacksonville surrounded by nature. Serving nearly 17,000 students, UNF features six colleges of distinction with innovative programs in high-demand fields. UNF students receive individualized attention from faculty and gain valuable real-world experience engaging with community partners. A top public university, UNF prepares students to make a difference in Florida and around the globe. Learn more at www.unf.edu

