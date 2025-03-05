UNF PLL expands its Lifelong Learning Abroad offerings with new Bali program

Discover the heart of Bali with the UNF PLL’s new immersive program.

Explore Bali’s culture and spirituality with the University of North Florida Professional and Lifelong Learning’s 11-day program, June 16-26, 2025.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- University of North Florida Professional and Lifelong Learning (UNF PLL) is expanding its Lifelong Learning Abroad offerings with The Heart of Bali: Exploring Culture and Tradition , an immersive 11-day journey from June 16 to 26, 2025. This program builds upon the success of UNF’s longstanding Italy trips, which take place each spring and fall, and marks an exciting new chapter in providing global learning experiences for adults.Participants in the Bali program will explore the island’s deep-rooted traditions, spirituality, and cultural heritage through guided excursions, discussions with local changemakers, and visits to significant cultural sites. From ancient temples and royal palaces to grassroots organizations tackling modern challenges, this experience goes beyond the typical tourist path to reveal the essence of Balinese life.The program is led by Dr. Ronald Lukens-Bull, a UNF Professor of Cultural Anthropology and Religious Studies with more than three decades of experience studying Indonesia. His expertise, combined with the insights of in-country partners from the Bali Institute, ensures that participants gain an authentic and meaningful perspective. A four-week pre-departure course will further prepare travelers by introducing them to Balinese culture, key program themes, and the itinerary.Dr. Lukens-Bull emphasizes the depth of the experience, stating, “Bali is a place where tradition and modernity intersect in fascinating ways. Through this program, participants will go beyond the tourist experience, engaging directly with Balinese culture, spirituality, and local leaders who are shaping the future of the island. This journey is not just about seeing Bali—it’s about understanding its heart and soul.”Designed for adults of all ages, The Heart of Bali is ideal for those seeking cultural immersion, personal growth, and a deeper understanding of global traditions. Whether participants are drawn to anthropology, spirituality, wellness, or simply wish to experience life from a new perspective, this program offers a rare opportunity to connect with Bali’s people and traditions in a profound way.The program fee is $3,499, covering lodging, most meals, transportation, tours, guide services, and special events. The cost is based on shared occupancy, with a single occupancy option available for an additional $815. Flights are not included, and participants are responsible for arranging their own travel to Bali’s Denpasar International Airport (DPS) to arrive by the afternoon of June 16.Registration is now open, with final payments due by March 31, 2025. Flexible payment options allow participants to pay in installments, provided the full amount is received by the deadline. For more information or to register, visit The Heart of Bali: Exploring Culture and Tradition UNF Professional and Lifelong Learning (PLL) is committed to offering educational experiences that foster personal growth, career advancement, and global awareness. Through innovative programs, including Lifelong Learning Abroad, UNF PLL connects learners with meaningful opportunities to expand their knowledge and perspectives. UNF PLL annually enrolls over 6,400 students across its five departments.

