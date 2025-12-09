Jonathan Maddock selected as Top Executive of the Year in Complex Systems by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Jonathan Maddock at their annual awards red carpet gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathan Maddock, Executive Leader in Complex Systems & Organizational Transformation, was recently selected as Top Executive of the Year in Complex Systems for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala for a night to honor their achievements.With almost three decades of experience, Mr. Maddock has established himself as a proven leader across multiple disciplines. As a dynamic, results-driven executive, he serves as the Co-Founder, Technical Director, and Chief Legal Officer of KAMTech Solutions LLC, where he oversees the company’s legal, governance, contractual, and technical direction while serving on its Board of Directors. His work ensures regulatory compliance, protects intellectual property, and embeds legal foresight into corporate strategy and client engagements.In this capacity, Mr. Maddock directs contract negotiation and execution across high-value defense and government programs, aligning legal and technical structures with operational and mission priorities. He guides corporate governance, risk management, and regulatory alignment while shaping the enterprise’s technical trajectory to support innovation, resilience, and mission continuity. His systems-centric perspective influences corporate strategy at every level, ensuring decisions account for organizational interdependencies and long-term sustainability.Mr. Maddock is also the Founder and Principal Executive at Fortivian, his executive services platform for delivering high-level advisory, interim leadership, and systems insight to boards, executives, and organizations navigating complexity. Fortivian reflects the breadth of his cross-domain expertise by integrating governance, engineering, and leadership strategy to help organizations move through change with clarity, confidence, and purpose.Through Fortivian, Mr. Maddock works with select leaders and organizations facing consequential transitions that require disciplined decision-making and structural clarity. These transitions may involve pursuing growth, managing organizational change, or seeking a deeper understanding of the systems that shape performance. His approach is tailored, discreet, and designed to deliver perspective that produces lasting impact.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to executive leadership, organizational leadership, strategic planning, systems thinking, risk intelligence, change management, executive coaching, leadership development, public speaking, business consulting, management consulting, program management, strategic planning, legal consulting, and IT Consulting.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Maddock earned his B.S. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Purdue University and then earned his M.S. in Systems Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. He also earned his J.D. in Law from Purdue Global Law School, an accomplishment he specifically curated to broaden his professional spectrum by integrating legal, regulatory, and governance expertise into his systems-centric work.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Maddock has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top Executive of the Year in Complex Systems for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Maddock for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at next year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Maddock attributes his success to perseverance and the wisdom shared by his mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling, meeting new people, and spending time with his family.In the future, Mr. Maddock is focused on expanding his enterprise and advancing the work that defines it. He anticipates the release of his upcoming book, where he unveils the framework he uses to transform complex systems into stable, mature structures built to endure. He looks forward to sharing his systems-centric insights more broadly through speaking engagements, executive forums, and thought-leadership platforms.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanmaddock/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.