DR. PAMELA A. M. MILLS INDUCTED INTO IAOTP’S BOMBSHELL BOSS BABES

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Pamela A. M. Mills, Esteemed Author and Philanthropist, was recently selected for the Bombshell Boss Babe Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Bombshell Boss Babe Award is a distinguished accolade presented to successful women who have demonstrated a global impact in their male dominated industries. These women thrive off the success of others and they empower and mentor other women. In addition to their humility and inspirational nature, these women are also philanthropic and active in their communities. Dr. Pamela Mills has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact on her industry through her professional achievements and community involvement. Dr. Pamela Mills will accept this award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at iconic Plaza Hotel in New York, December 2026.With decades of experience as an author and humanitarian, Dr. Pamela Mills is being honored with the Presidential Award for her remarkable contributions. A well-known author and philanthropist, Dr. Mills has established herself as a respected expert and an inspiration through her humanitarian initiatives.She currently serves as Chair of the Save a Dog, Save a Life Board of Directors and previously sat on the board of SAVE – A Friend to Homeless Animals, an animal shelter in operation since 1941. Her dedication has led her to spend countless hours advocating for the health and well-being of dogs and cats.Dr. Mills is also the author of "At Home in Princeton – The Art of Entertaining With Four Paws," a delightful guide that combines entertaining stories with practical "how-to" tips for hosting the perfect party. The book features creative party themes and menu ideas for both your four-legged and two-legged guests.Before dedicating her life to philanthropy, Dr. Pamela Mills built an impressive career in medicine. She is a retired, certified homeopathic physician and a Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician, having practiced in both the UK and Canada. With more than three decades of experience in the medical field, Dr. Mills earned her medical degree from Queen Margaret University's Department of Podiatric Medicine in Edinburgh, Scotland.Beyond her distinguished medical career, Pamela's greatest passion has always been philanthropy. She has been deeply involved in numerous charitable endeavors, including establishing an orphanage for HIV-positive babies in South Africa. In addition, she has served on the boards of several esophageal cancer foundations, a cause close to her heart following the loss of her mother to the disease.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Mills has received numerous awards and accolades, been published in magazines and publications, and has been recognized internationally for her humanitarian work. In 2021, Dr. Mills was honored as IAOTP's Top Philanthropist of the Year. In 2023, she received the IAOTP's Lifetime Achievement Award and was named Empowered Woman of the Year. Last year, she was selected for IAOTP’s prestigious Presidential Award. This year, she is going to receive The Bombshell Boss Babe Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala, taking place at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December.Looking back, Pamela attributes her success to her family's encouragement and her passion for all her endeavors. When not working, she enjoys entertaining at her home in Pennsylvania with her beloved dogs. For the future, she hopes to continue to make a difference with her philanthropy work in honor of her late husband, who supported Dr. Mills in all her endeavors.For more information on SAVE - A Friend to Homeless Animals, please visit: https://savehomelessanimals.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

