Douaa Kayed selected as Top Boxing and Wellness Coach by IAOTP

International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Douaa Kayed at their annual awards gala in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Douaa Kayed, Founder of DCoach, was recently selected as Top Boxing and Wellness Coach for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With close to a decade of experience in the industry, Ms. Kayed has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Kayed is a Certified Master Trainer, Leadership Coach, and Boxing Specialist with progressive experience in the health and fitness industry across Canada and Saudi Arabia.She is recognized for inspiring client transformations through evidence-based training, high-energy coaching, and holistic motivation. She specializes in delivering measurable results in strength, weight management, and injury recovery programs. In addition, she is a holder of a Guinness World Record and passionate about elevating performance and confidence in every client.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to personal training, fitness, sports nutrition, encouraging, athletic training, boxing, kickboxing, cardio kickboxing, sports nutrition, and strength training.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Kayed earned her Bachelor’s degree in History from Beirut Arab University. She also earned a Certificate of Completion in Lifestyle and Wellness Coaching from Harvard Medical School.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Kayed has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top Boxing and Wellness Coach for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Kayed for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Kayed attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, she looks forward to continuing to expand her business.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/douaa-kayed/?originalSubdomain=sa About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

