PrimeWest Health Partners with Itiliti Health to Modernize Prior Authorization with PA Checkpoint

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Itiliti Health, a leader in prior authorization automation, has partnered with PrimeWest Health to implement its CMS-compliant PA Checkpoint solution. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both organizations to improving healthcare efficiency and patient access through digital innovation.As part of the partnership, PrimeWest Health will use PA Checkpoint to enhance its prior authorization process with real-time digital policy transparency. The platform allows providers to instantly check authorization requirements for services and procedures across all lines of business, reducing delays and administrative burdens while promoting faster patient care.PA Checkpoint aligns with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F), ensuring PrimeWest Health is positioned for compliance ahead of the 2026 deadline.“Itiliti Health’s PA Checkpoint gives our providers clarity and confidence when navigating prior authorization,” said Jeramie Harris, Director Business IT & Claims Administration at PrimeWest. “This is a meaningful step forward in helping ensure timely care for our members while easing the burden on provider teams.”PA Checkpoint gives payers a scalable, secure solution for surfacing policy information via a user-friendly portal or APIs that can integrate with electronic health records (EHRs). With advanced content management tools and bulk upload functionality, payers can rapidly digitize their medical policies to drive efficiency, reduce call center volumes, and improve provider satisfaction.“We’re proud to work with PrimeWest Health as they lead the way in modernizing the prior authorization process,” said Michael Lunzer, Founder and CEO of Itiliti Health. “Together, we’re building a future where providers have immediate access to the information they need, and patients get the care they need, faster.”To learn more about PrimeWest Health and its commitment to rural health innovation, visit https://www.primewest.org . For more information about Itiliti Health’s solutions, visit https://itilitihealth.com About PrimeWest HealthPrimeWest Health is a joint powers organization formed and governed by the 24 counties it serves in Minnesota. As a county-based health plan, PrimeWest is committed to improving the health and well-being of its members by delivering comprehensive, person-centered services that meet the needs of rural and underserved populations.About Itiliti HealthItiliti Health is transforming the prior authorization process with smart, scalable solutions built specifically for health plans. Designed to reduce administrative burden, improve provider collaboration, and enhance compliance, Itiliti Health’s platform enables automation and real-time decision support. Itiliti’s solutions are used by leading health plans to digitize medical policies, eliminate unnecessary manual reviews, and comply with evolving CMS interoperability standards. Itiliti Health partners with payers nationwide to deliver smarter utilization management and accelerate the shift to automated, transparent healthcare operations.

