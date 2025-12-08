Boon-Chapman Welcomes Healthcare Leader Kimberlee Langford as Vice President, Medical Management

Healthcare leader Kimberlee Langford steps into VP role at Boon-Chapman to elevate clinical strategy, improve outcomes, and enhance the member experience.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boon-Chapman, a leading independent third-party administrator (TPA) committed to delivering innovative, flexible, and member-centric health plan solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberlee Langford, BSN, RN, CCM, CRMT, CPC, as Vice President, Medical Management.With more than two decades of clinical leadership and healthcare risk-mitigation experience, Langford is an accomplished nurse executive known for building high-touch clinical programs that reduce high-cost claims, improve outcomes, and elevate the member experience. In her role at Boon-Chapman, she will lead medical management strategy, guide population health and utilization initiatives, and strengthen the organization’s ability to deliver cost-effective, evidence-based care solutions for employers, TPAs, and payers.Langford is also co-author of Leading With Empathy, alongside renowned negotiation expert and former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss. The book examines how empathetic leadership transforms healthcare delivery and organizational culture, principles she brings directly to her work at Boon-Chapman.“Kimberlee brings an exceptional blend of clinical depth, strategic mindset, and heart to this role,” said Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-Chapman. “Her commitment to improving outcomes while honoring the human behind every health plan aligns perfectly with who we are as an organization. Kimberlee is a transformative leader who elevates teams, strengthens clinical strategy, and drives meaningful, measurable improvements in care delivery. We are thrilled to welcome her to Boon-Chapman and look forward to the impact she will have on our clients and members.”Langford added: “I’m honored to join Boon-Chapman at a time when healthcare is evolving rapidly. I’m committed to building clinical programs that not only drive savings, but also ensure high-quality, accessible care for every member. It’s about generating real, measurable impact by improving outcomes, protecting access to quality care, and creating clinical teams that thrive while serving patients at the highest level.”As an independent TPA with more than six decades of heritage, Boon-Chapman has built a legacy of integrity, innovation, and service excellence. The addition of Langford reinforces the company’s commitment to providing integrated, high-value medical management and risk mitigation solutions tailored to the needs of employers, brokers, TPAs, payers, and members across the country.About Boon-ChapmanFor more than six decades, Boon-Chapman has led the TPA industry with a legacy of innovation, exceptional service, and a commitment to doing what’s right for clients. Built by a team of dedicated professionals with unmatched work ethic and integrity, we continue to raise the bar in self-funding excellence.As an independent organization that is free from carrier or hospital system ownership, we operate solely in the best interest of our clients. Employers can leverage Boon-Chapman’s integrated network options and risk mitigation strategies, or combine our offerings with other best-in-class solutions to create a tailored, high-impact benefits experience.Learn more about us at boonchapman.com

