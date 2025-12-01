ELMCRx and Caribou Solutions Strengthen Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointment

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELMCRx Solutions, Inc., a premier clinical services company, together with Caribou Systems, a leading pharmacy claims audit solutions provider within the ELMCRx family of companies, are thrilled to announce the appointment of Gregg Lambert as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. This strategic addition reflects both companies’ continued growth trajectory and commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality PBM program services and driving better health outcomes.Gregg Lambert will now lead sales and marketing initiatives for both organizations, bringing more than 30 years of experience in employee benefits, sales strategy, and client relationship management."I'm honored to join this family of companies at such an exciting stage in their evolution and growth," said Gregg Lambert. "Both ELMCRx and Caribou have built an impressive reputation for delivering clinical excellence and meaningful cost savings to plan sponsors. I look forward to partnering with the team to expand our market presence and help more organizations experience those results."Throughout his career, Lambert has guided high-performing teams and delivered consultative solutions to a diverse portfolio of clients, including public sector entities, labor organizations, and large commercial employers. Most recently, he led a regional sales organization in the Mid-Atlantic, driving market growth and client engagement across the public sector and labor markets."We are excited to welcome Gregg to our leadership team at this pivotal time in our organization’s growth," said Richard J. Fleder, Chief Executive Officer. "His expertise in market development will be instrumental as we continue to expand. This appointment underscores our commitment to building a world-class team that can drive innovation and excellence for our clients and partners."About ELMCRx SolutionsELMCRx Solutions, Inc. is a clinical services company dedicated to helping clients manage pharmacy benefit risk through tailored, cost-effective programs that deliver quality and measurable value. The company partners with payers, third-party administrators, and other organizations to design and implement solutions that ensure appropriate utilization, optimize patient outcomes, and control costs. ELMCRx's experienced clinical team combines data-driven insights with compassionate care, empowering clients to navigate an increasingly complex healthcare environment with confidence. Learn more at elmcrx.com.About Caribou Systems Inc.Caribou Systems Inc. is a healthcare technology company specializing in pharmacy analytics, rebate integrity, and audit capabilities. Its platforms support ERISA compliance and empower plan sponsors with actionable insights. Learn more at caribousystems.com

