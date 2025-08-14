Boral Agency Earns 2025 Spot on Largest Houston-Area Hispanic-Owned Businesses List for the Second Time

Our Hispanic Marketing Team Grows Your Brand Full-Service Data-Driven Marketing Agency Boral Team Hard at Work Creative Brainstorming Session in Action Bold, Creative, and Diverse Marketing

Boral Agency earns 2025 Largest Houston-Area Hispanic-Owned Businesses honor for 2nd time, leading with bold, culturally intelligent marketing.

As a proudly Hispanic-owned business, being recognized a second time on this list is incredibly meaningful. It's a testament that cultural understanding is just as key as creativity and analytics." — Patricia Boral, Founder and CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boral Agency, a bold, multicultural, and women-owned full-service digital marketing firm, is proud to announce its second inclusion in the Houston Business Journal’s Largest Houston-Area Hispanic-Owned Businesses list for 2025. The agency first earned this distinction in 2023 and now celebrates its return to the list, reaffirming its leadership in creating culturally intelligent, results-driven marketing strategies for Hispanic audiences Founded in 2011 by sisters Patricia and Brenda Boral, Boral Agency began as a small, determined venture and has grown into a nationally recognized force in digital marketing. Today, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Patricia Boral, the agency operates as a 90% Latino-led team, blending strategic insight, bold creativity, and cultural expertise to drive measurable results.“As a proudly Hispanic and women-owned business, being recognized a second time on this list is incredibly meaningful,” said Patricia Boral, Founder and CEO. “It’s a testament to the dedication of our team, our shared vision, and our belief that cultural understanding is just as important as creativity and analytics. This recognition celebrates not just our work, but the vibrant and diverse communities we represent.”One of Boral Agency’s strongest differentiators is its expertise in Hispanic marketing . As Latinas, the leadership team understands that successful campaigns for Hispanic audiences go far beyond direct translation; they require transcreation. By adapting messaging, imagery, and tone to align with cultural nuances, traditions, and language preferences, the agency ensures campaigns feel authentic and resonate deeply with both bilingual and Spanish-dominant consumers. This approach builds trust, strengthens brand loyalty, and delivers measurable engagement across industries.Boral Agency’s portfolio spans healthcare, oil & gas, technology, education, and manufacturing, with services that include branding, bilingual content creation, website design, SEO, paid media, video production, and AI-powered marketing. Every campaign is built on the agency’s signature blend of data-backed strategy and creative storytelling, designed to inspire emotional engagement while meeting clear performance goals.The 2025 Hispanic-Owned recognition joins a growing list of honors for Boral Agency. In 2024, the agency was named one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the Houston Business Journal and recognized as a Women’s Business Enterprise Star by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), one of the most prestigious awards for excellence, leadership, and advocacy among certified women-owned businesses nationwide. In 2023, Patricia Boral received the Role Model Award from the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, honoring her leadership and mentorship in empowering women in business.Looking ahead, Boral Agency plans to grow its team with creative, driven professionals who share its passion for delivering tangible results. The agency is also preparing to expand into new markets where its unique combination of cultural insight, technological innovation, and bold strategy can make a lasting impact.About Boral AgencyBoral Agency is a full-service multicultural digital marketing firm based in Houston, Texas. Proudly Hispanic and women-owned, the agency leverages creativity, data, and cultural intelligence to deliver bold, effective strategies that help brands thrive in competitive markets. With over a decade of award-winning work, Boral Agency partners with clients across industries to craft innovative, results-focused strategies at scale.

