Pentaleap Selected by flaconi to Advance Its Next-Generation Retail Media Network

Partnership enables enhanced ad relevance and performance for beauty advertisers through Pentaleap’s retail media technology

With Pentaleap’s technology, we’ve gained new capabilities to optimize our existing ad-serving and mediation and deliver highly relevant shopping experiences.” — Bastian Siebers, CEO of flaconi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pentaleap Inc., a leader in retail media technology, today announced a strategic partnership with flaconi , Germany’s leading and fastest-growing online beauty retailer, to optimize its ad-tech infrastructure and yield management capabilities.The collaboration strengthens flaconi’s retail media approach with a holistic ranking approach that blends paid and organic products, optimizing the entire grid, instead of only a limited set of paid tiles. Dynamic ad placements deliver better UX, stronger advertiser performance and higher margin for flaconi.With Pentaleap, flaconi will gain additional capabilities to connect with leading search platforms and DSPs so brands can buy where they already operate, creating a future-proof, modular, and RTB-ready retail media foundation.“flaconi is building a scalable, open retail media network that matches our pace of international growth and our customer experience focus,” said Bastian Siebers , CEO of flaconi. “With Pentaleap’s technology, we’ve gained new capabilities to optimize our existing ad-serving and mediation and deliver highly relevant shopping experiences while ensuring a seamless technical integration for our advertisers.”“We’re proud to partner with flaconi to pioneer open standards for retail media in beauty e-commerce,” said Andreas Reiffen, CEO and Co-founder of Pentaleap. “By combining first-party signal quality with a modern auction and mediation layer, we’re helping leaders like flaconi unlock incremental media budgets and drive measurable outcomes for brands.”With this collaboration, flaconi joins a growing group of innovators adopting a modular, composable retail media stack built on open standards. The partnership makes it easier for beauty brands to access media opportunities on flaconi’s websites while reflecting a broader industry shift towards interoperability, transparency, and control.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢With 5 million active customers, flaconi is Germany's leading online retailer for beauty and perfume. The online shop’s extensive portfolio consists of around 1,000 national and international brands and 50,000 products. With categories such as perfume, skincare, makeup, haircare, natural cosmetics, beauty tools, and accessories, the online shop covers all product segments and offers a diverse selection of products for individual and daily beauty routines. Founded in 2011 as one of the first online perfumeries, flaconi is now successfully continuing its history as one of the largest, holistic beauty online pure players in Germany. flaconi is proud to work with around 700 employees from 60 different nations at its headquarters in Berlin-Charlottenburg and in its logistics center in Halle. The flaconi online shop has won numerous awards and is present not only in Germany but also in Austria, France, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, and Italy.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐩Pentaleap is leading retail media towards an open, efficient ecosystem. Its modular retail media platform delivers stellar shopping experiences, makes advertisers happy, and drives hundreds of millions in revenue for world-class retail media networks like The Home Depot, Farmacia San Pablo, and Pague Menos.For more information, visit www.pentaleap.com Press Contactpress@pentaleap.compresse@flaconi.de

