Meijer Selects Pentaleap to Advance its Relevance-First Retail Media Strategy

Midwest grocery retailer prioritizes relevance over bid strength to deliver better long-term advertiser performance and customer trust.

By giving teams full control to test, adjust, and learn quickly, we’re helping retailers prove that relevance-first strategies deliver sustainable outcomes.” — Andreas Reiffen, CEO and Co-Founder, Pentaleap

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pentaleap Inc., a leader in retail media technology, today announced that 𝗠𝗲𝗶𝗷𝗲𝗿, a leading Midwest grocery and general merchandise retailer, is partnering with Pentaleap to support a relevance-first approach to sponsored products within its retail media program.The collaboration enables Meijer to unify organic results and sponsored placements within a single ranking framework, ensuring that relevance, not bid strength alone, determines what customers see. The result is a sponsored search program that delivers stronger engagement and healthier advertiser outcomes without sacrificing customer experience.Following testing, Meijer pursued a unified ranking approach across sponsored and organic products, using Pentaleap’s ad server, whilst ensuring business continuity with their existing frontend technology.Pentaleap’s optimization layer allows Meijer to launch new variants rapidly, make incremental changes, and measure results, enabling a data-driven retail media operation. The platform also supports orchestration across Meijer’s existing demand partners, reinforcing an open ecosystem approach rather than vendor replacement.“Retail media only works long-term if it earns customer trust,” said 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗻, 𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼-𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗽. “Meijer’s approach shows that relevance isn’t just better for shoppers - it’s better for advertisers too. By giving teams full control to test, adjust, and learn quickly, we’re helping retailers prove that relevance-first strategies deliver sustainable outcomes.”This collaboration reflects a broader industry shift toward open, modular retail media stacks that prioritize interoperability, experimentation, and long-term performance over short-term bid optimization.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗣𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗽Retailers should control their media - not work around it. Pentaleap brings unified ranking and open demand into your existing stack, without lock-in. Powering leading networks like CVS, Macy’s, and The Home Depot, with teams in New York, Chicago, São Paulo, Mumbai, and Berlin.

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