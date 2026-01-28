dmr Advertising Chooses Pentaleap to Modernize Its Retail Media and Accelerate Growth

DocMorris and Pentaleap Retail Media Partnership

A step-by-step, low-risk transition delivers instant performance gains, a better user experience, and a future-ready retail media foundation

Pentaleap made it easy for us to future-proof our technology without taking big risks. The transition was fast, smooth, and delivered immediate performance improvements.” — Björn Wolak, Managing Director at dmr Advertising

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- dmr Advertising, the retail media marketer for DocMorris has selected Pentaleap as its retail media technology partner, using Pentaleap’s platform to modernize its retail media business in a safe, risk-free way. By adopting Pentaleap step-by-step, dmr is upgrading its technology while safeguarding business continuity for shoppers, internal teams, and brand partners.Pentaleap initially worked alongside dmr incumbent technology partner to improve relevance and user experience. Following these early results, dmr adopted the full Pentaleap platform, including the Campaign Manager frontend.After this successful start, dmr chose to unlock the full Pentaleap platform. Brands now use Pentaleap’s Campaign Manager, giving them a simpler and more cost-efficient way to run their campaigns. dmr will also use Pentaleap’s RTB capabilities to connect with major ad platforms and meet brands where they already buy media.“Pentaleap made it easy for us to future-proof our technology without taking big risks,” said Björn Wolak , Managing Director at dmr Advertising. “The transition was fast, smooth, and delivered immediate performance improvements.”“dmr shows that retailers can move to a modern retail media stack without taking a risky rip and replace approach,” said Andreas Reiffen, CEO and Co-founder of Pentaleap. “By adopting Pentaleap step-by-step, they’ve built a strong foundation that sets them up for future success.”dmr joins a growing number of retailers using Pentaleap to move from monolithic, legacy tools to a modular, future-ready retail media stack.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗱𝗺𝗿 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴dmr Advertising is the retail media unit of DocMorris, a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace. Together with its advertising partners from the health, beauty and lifestyle sectors, dmr Advertising develops holistic, data-driven media campaigns across various advertising channels. This combines effective solutions for all marketing touchpoints, valuable first-party data and data protection-compliant targeting.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗣𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗽Pentaleap is leading retail media towards an open, efficient ecosystem. Its modular retail media platform delivers stellar shopping experiences, makes advertisers happy, and drives hundreds of millions in revenue for world-class retail media networks like The Home Depot, CVS and Macy's.For more information, visit www.pentaleap.com Press Contactpress@pentaleap.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.