Kogan & DiSalvo Welcomes Attorney Casey Gartland to Fort Myers Office, Serving Across Lee County and Surrounding Areas

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kogan & DiSalvo, a leading personal injury law firm in Florida , is proud to announce the addition of Attorney Casey Gartland to its expanding Fort Myers office in Lee County. As the firm continues to grow its presence throughout Southwest Florida, Gartland brings more than 15 years of experience representing injured individuals in complex cases involving major corporations and insurance carriers.Located in the heart of Lee County, the Fort Myers office serves clients throughout Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, Glades, and DeSoto counties, expanding the firm’s ability to provide accessible, compassionate representation to accident victims across the region.Gartland has built his career on achieving efficient, strategic resolutions for clients while ensuring they receive the necessary medical care and support following an injury. His client-centered approach and commitment to accountability align seamlessly with Kogan & DiSalvo’s mission and ongoing growth throughout Southwest Florida.“We prioritize our clients’ recovery, which is why it’s essential to have attorneys who lead with empathy and dedication,” said Darryl B. Kogan, attorney and shareholder. “Casey Gartland exemplifies these values, and we are excited to welcome him as we expand our services throughout Fort Myers and surrounding counties.”Gartland has been recognized as a “Top 40 Under 40” attorney by The National Trial Lawyers from 2021 through 2025 and has earned multiple “Rising Star” distinctions from Super Lawyers—honors that reflect professional achievement and strong peer recognition.“I’m honored to join Kogan & DiSalvo during such a meaningful period of growth,” said Gartland. “My focus has always been guiding injured individuals through some of the most challenging moments of their lives. Joining a firm that prioritizes compassion, communication, and community allows me to make a greater impact across Lee County and the neighboring counties we proudly serve.”About Kogan & DiSalvoFounded in 1994, Kogan & DiSalvo has grown into one of Florida’s well-respected personal injury law firms, with offices across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Indian River, Martin, Hillsborough, Brevard, and Pinellas counties. The firm provides dedicated legal representation to individuals injured due to negligence, helping them pursue the justice and compensation they deserve. To learn more or speak with a Fort Myers accident attorney , visit KoganInjuryLaw.com.

