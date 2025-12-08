Kogan & DiSalvo Strengthens Statewide Presence With New Fort Myers Office Serving Lee County & Surrounding Communities

The partners of Kogan & DiSalvo

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kogan & DiSalvo , a leading statewide personal injury law firm, announced the opening of its newest office in Fort Myers, expanding the firm’s reach across Lee County and Southwest Florida. The office, located at 1375 Jackson Street, Suite 406, Fort Myers, Florida 33901, will provide local access to experienced personal injury attorneys in Fort Myers for residents of Fort Myers and surrounding communities.The new location will serve clients across all of Lee County, including Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, Bonita Springs, Estero, North Fort Myers, San Carlos Park, and Fort Myers Beach, as well as neighboring areas in Charlotte County and Collier County.“Our expansion into Fort Myers reinforces our statewide commitment to injured Floridians seeking legal representation,” said founding attorney and shareholder Darryl B. Kogan. “Lee County and the greater Southwest Florida region have long been important to us. This office allows our team to offer the same high-level representation and client service that Kogan & DiSalvo is known for across the state.”Attorney and shareholder Theodore DiSalvo added, “As we continue to strengthen our presence throughout Florida, our focus remains centered on helping individuals and families who have suffered serious injuries. Establishing an office in Fort Myers allows us to provide accessible legal support after a car accident or serious injury to a community that deserves strong advocacy.”Kogan & DiSalvo’s Fort Myers attorneys will handle a full range of personal injury matters, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, slip-and-fall injuries, premises liability claims, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury cases. The firm’s expansion supports its longstanding mission of ensuring that victims across Florida have immediate access to trusted Fort Myers personal injury lawyers during some of the most challenging moments of their lives.With multiple offices throughout Florida, Kogan & DiSalvo continues to operate as a fully statewide law firm committed to providing compassionate client care, strategic litigation, and results-driven advocacy.About Kogan & DiSalvoKogan & DiSalvo is a statewide Florida personal injury law firm representing accident victims in motor vehicle collisions, premises liability cases, wrongful death claims, and other serious injury matters. With decades of combined experience and millions recovered for clients, the firm is recognized for its deep legal expertise, tireless work ethic, and unwavering commitment to helping injured Floridians recover compensation.

