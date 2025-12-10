Kogan & DiSalvo Founding Shareholder, Theodore DiSalvo, Named a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Civil Mediator

Theodore always strives to go above and beyond for our clients, from case opening to final settlement or trial” — shareholder of the firm

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kogan & DiSalvo ’s founding shareholder, Theodore L. DiSalvo, has recently been certified as a Florida Supreme Court Circuit Civil Mediator , a certification earned after meeting a rigorous set of requirements including completing an intensive training course. This certification gives Mr. DiSalvo the ability to mediate circuit court matters throughout the state and help parties resolve disputes while remaining a neutral and impartial guide.Theodore L. DiSalvo had previously been recognized by The Florida Bar as a Board-Certified Civil Trial Attorney. He has been representing injury victims since 1988 and continues to seek justice for them as a personal injury specialist. His dedication to ensuring disputes is thoroughly addressed is evident in his achievement of this certification to assist others in settling their civil cases.“Earning this certification is more than just an accomplishment; it’s a symbol of my ability to serve as an impartial guide to those litigating cases in Florida Circuit Courts ,” states Theodore L. DiSalvo.As a founding shareholder at Kogan & DiSalvo, DiSalvo has helped pave the way for the firm’s growth and reputable distinctions. DiSalvo’s disciplined approach—standing up for what is right and bringing justice to his clients—is what has made him a notable figure within the legal community.“Theodore always strives to go above and beyond for our clients, from case opening to final settlement or trial,” states founding shareholder Darryl B. Kogan. “So, it’s a pleasure watching him apply his skillset to circuit civil court mediation by providing the same diligence to better serve the public.”With this certification, Theodore L. DiSalvo will now be able to leverage his experience and skills from the personal injury field into his role as a neutral party, helping people resolve disputes more effectively.About Kogan & DiSalvo, P.A.Kogan & DiSalvo first opened its doors in 1994, with a mission of providing dedicated legal counsel and has now become a premier personal injury law firm with 13 office locations throughout the state of Florida. With an aggressive approach, the firm has built a reputation for trust and integrity while working to give victims the compensation they deserve.The firm’s practice areas include:• Car and truck accidents• Slip and fall injuries• Wrongful Death• Mass Torts• Medical MalpracticeWith attorneys earning distinctions including Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and being AV-rated, Kogan & DiSalvo has a team of highly experienced and dedicated professionals that believe in helping accident victims recover the damages for the injuries they suffered.

