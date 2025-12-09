DHS Unveils WOW.DHS.GOV: New Searchable Website Lets You Find Criminal Illegal Aliens Removed From Your Community

70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States—this statistic doesn’t even include foreign fugitives, gang members, terrorists, and human rights abusers

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced the launch of a new webpage, “Worst of the Worst” (wow.dhs.gov), which aggregates information on criminal illegal aliens arrested by DHS during enforcement operations since the start of the Trump Administration.

The webpage allows visitors to search through some of the hundreds of thousands of criminal illegal aliens who have been arrested across all 50 states, with criminal histories that include homicide, assault, rape, drug trafficking, child molestation, cruelty toward a child, battery, and armed robbery, among other crimes.

“This new Worst of the Worst webpage allows every American to see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting, what crimes they committed, and what communities we removed them from. This is all about transparency and showing results,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “As the media whitewashes the facts, day in and day out, our brave men and women of ICE risk their lives for the American people. Americans don’t have to rely on the press for this information – with this transparent tool, they can see for themselves what public safety threats were lurking in their neighborhoods and communities.”

Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS has fulfilled President Trump’s promise to carry out mass deportations – starting with the worst of the worst – including the thousands of criminal illegal aliens featured on the new webpage.

The launch comes as sanctuary city and state leaders refuse to assist federal law enforcement in honoring federal immigration detainers, and as malicious lies and hoaxes, driven by hateful rhetoric from the mainstream media, continue to distort the work of the brave men and women of ICE and CBP. With assaults against officers up more than 1,150% and an unprecedented surge in vehicle ramming attacks, the page showcases the incredible work of our officers as they continue to remove violent criminals from our streets and protect American families. The new page will feature 10,000 arrests upon launch and the Department will continue to update the page.

Some of the Worst of the Worst arrests featured on the page include:

Yehia Elham Badawi, a 48-year-old criminal illegal alien from Egypt with an extensive rap sheet including robbery, aggravated assault, and multiple violent felonies stemming from a 1994 shootout that left a Philadelphia police officer seriously wounded.

Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a transgender criminal illegal alien from Colombia who is charged with the rape of a minor and stalking in New York.

Jimmy Harry Velasquez Gomez, a twice deported criminal illegal alien from Honduras and repeat sex offender, convicted of indecent exposure in 2018 and now facing charges of cruelty toward a child and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.

Mehran Makari Saheli, a 56-year-old Iranian national convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in Minneapolis. He is a former member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with admitted connections to Hezbollah.

Aldrin Guerrero-Munoz, a criminal illegal alien sentenced to 32 years in prison for the intentional murder of his 3-month-old son and convicted for assaulting a fellow inmate at Stillwater Prison.

# # #