Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,709 in the last 365 days.

ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Armed Robbers, and Drug Traffickers

See the sickos who have been lurking in your community on our new webpage wow.dhs.gov

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including pedophiles, armed robbers, and drug traffickers.  

“Americans may be busy with Christmas parties and shopping, but the mission to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens never stops – and neither does ICE law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.“Every day, our law enforcement are removing the worst of the worst from across our nation. Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, armed robbers, and drug traffickers. Thanks to our new website, Americans can see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting and removing from their communities.” 

Yesterday’s arrests include:

WOTW1

Juan Aucenjio-Natalio, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecency with a child by exposure in Fort Bend County, Texas.

WOTW2

Phathana Phouthavong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

WOTW3

Ernesto Leonardo Mercado-Mejia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon on person in Santa Maria, California.

WOTW4

Salvador Flores-Castellenos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of robbery and assault with a firearm on person in Fresno, California.

WOTW5

Miguel Angel Rodriguez-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sale of cocaine in Randolph, North Carolina.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Armed Robbers, and Drug Traffickers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more