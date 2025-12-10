ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Armed Robbers, and Drug Traffickers

See the sickos who have been lurking in your community on our new webpage wow.dhs.gov

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including pedophiles, armed robbers, and drug traffickers.

“Americans may be busy with Christmas parties and shopping, but the mission to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens never stops – and neither does ICE law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Every day, our law enforcement are removing the worst of the worst from across our nation. Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, armed robbers, and drug traffickers. Thanks to our new website, Americans can see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting and removing from their communities.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Juan Aucenjio-Natalio, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecency with a child by exposure in Fort Bend County, Texas.

Phathana Phouthavong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Ernesto Leonardo Mercado-Mejia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon on person in Santa Maria, California.

Salvador Flores-Castellenos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of robbery and assault with a firearm on person in Fresno, California.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sale of cocaine in Randolph, North Carolina.

# # #