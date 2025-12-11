Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, More than 2.5 Million Illegal Aliens Left the U.S.

DHS is shattering records with more than 605,000 deportations and 1.9 self-deportations

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced historic progress in securing the homeland, highlighting a year of record-breaking achievement of more than 2.5 million illegal aliens leaving the U.S.

Since January 20, 2025, DHS enforcement operations have resulted in more than 605,000 deportations. DHS has prioritized removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens as part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to return law and order to the United States.

Additionally, thanks to the comprehensive efforts of DHS law enforcement, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported since January 2025. We encourage all illegal aliens to use the CBP Home app to get a free flight home for Christmas and $1,000.

“The Trump Administration is shattering historic records with more than 2.5 million illegal aliens leaving the U.S. DHS has deported more than 605,000 illegal aliens and another 1.9 million have self-deported. Since January 20, DHS has arrested more than 595,000 illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now. They know if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.”

President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to carry out targeted operations to remove criminal illegal aliens. Additionally, President Trump delivered the most secure border in history.

The rapid decline in the illegal immigrant population is already being felt nationwide, from reduced strain on public services to a resurgence in local job markets.

# # #