ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Drug Traffickers

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announces the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including pedophiles, violent assailants, and drug traffickers.

“This Christmas season, we are grateful for our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to make America safe again. Just yesterday, they arrested pedophiles, violent thugs, and drug traffickers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “DHS launched wow.dhs.gov, a website providing detailed information about some of the criminal illegal aliens we are arresting, what crimes they committed, and what communities we removed them from. Americans can rejoice this Christmas that these criminals are out of their neighborhoods.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Dagoberto Cortes-Mejia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of arranging to meet a minor in Los Angeles, California.

Juan Maximino Meda-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, with a felony conviction for aggravated assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury in Newark, New Jersey.

Fardin Sharifipour, a criminal illegal alien from Afghanistan, convicted of felony burglary second degree illegal entry-dwelling in Saratoga County, New York.

Pablo Jacinto-Torres, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession with intent crystal meth in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Yerandi Garcia-Guerrero, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of drug trafficking in Madison County, Mississippi.

