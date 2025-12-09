Tribal Health Appoints Chief Growth Operations Officer, Vice President of Innovation, in Company Expansion

Carol Cheney, Chief Growth Operations Officer Angela Jones, Vice President of Innovation

Changemakers announce plans for new partnerships and programs in rural and Native health

Both women have a track record of bringing passion, creativity, and commitment to reimagining healthcare – and we can’t wait to see the lasting impact they will create in our communities.” — Morgan Haynes, CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tribal Health, the leader in healthcare solutions for underserved communities, today announced the appointment of two leaders: Carol Cheney as Chief Growth Operations Officer and Angela Jones as Vice President of Innovation. Cheney and Jones join Tribal Health at a pivotal time as the company, known for its decade of healthcare transformation in rural communities and Tribal nations across the country, expands its scope to add new service lines addressing rural health initiatives.Tribal Health CEO Morgan Haynes stated that the new leadership reflects Tribal Health’s continued commitment to innovation in the service of better healthcare for all.“As we accelerate efforts to drive sustainable healthcare change, we are thrilled to welcome such mission-driven trailblazers to our leadership team,” said Haynes. “Carol’s experience is unmatched in our industry as it matches the uniqueness of what we do by marrying clinical focus and staffing operational expertise . Her fresh energy, operator’s mindset, and ability to connect cross-functional teams around a shared vision of growth are formidable, while Angela’s spirit of innovation and deep experience in coalition building are the perfect components to fuel meaningful change. Both have a track record of bringing passion, creativity, and commitment to reimagining healthcare – and we can’t wait to see the lasting impact they will create in our communities.”As Chief Growth Operations Officer, Cheney will lead Tribal Health’s expansion strategy across sales, marketing, and business development, with a focus on accelerating the company's industry footprint. A seasoned executive with a deep understanding of the staffing industry, Cheney previously served as President at Epic Special Education Staffing.“What attracted me to Tribal Health was the mission-driven energetic culture and the potential to expand its game-changing work in addressing health disparities,” Cheney said. “With the company stepping onto a bigger stage in 2026, I’m excited to scale our service lines and build the scaffolding needed to invigorate our growth trajectory. To quote a Zen proverb, ‘In the beginner's mind there are many possibilities, but in the expert's mind there are few.’ I believe that bringing new eyes to the Tribal Health mission can uncover fresh possibilities for the communities we serve.”Angela Jones comes to Tribal Health from Global Action Platform, an NGO where she built high-performing coalitions to deliver sustainable economic and healthcare solutions, including projects supporting Indigenous community development. Before that, she held influential roles at Cisco and Deloitte. Jones will focus on leveraging technology solutions and designing new programs to amplify Tribal Health's impact in advancing healthcare innovations for rural, Tribal, and underserved populations.“We are rewriting the playbook on healthcare transformation – and that begins with a client-first approach,” said Jones. “Collaboration with rural and Tribal voices is essential to meaningful innovation. My goal is to bring in the ancillary pieces such as technology, clinical leadership, modern infrastructure, public health strategy, and community partnerships, and synthesize them under a larger umbrella. By uniting the best clinical talent and new capabilities, I am confident we can open new doors to quality care for all.”About Tribal HealthTribal Health provides emergency medicine, critical care, specialty, primary and behavioral health care as well as consulting and staffing services to Tribal and rural healthcare facilities nationwide. The only organization of its kind, Tribal Health is committed to transforming Native American and Indigenous communities from within, improving access to care, empowering providers, and delivering high-quality, culturally responsive care that is tailored to underserved communities. Learn more at tribalhealth.com.Press Contact:For more information or to arrange an interview, contact vfenyn@tribalhealth.com.

