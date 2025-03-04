Tribal Health Expands Again with New Permanent Placement Service Line

Tribal Health

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tribal Health, the leader in healthcare solutions for Indigenous communities, announced the launch of its new permanent placement division, led by talent acquisition expert Darieon Smith. Adding to Tribal Health’s versatile suite of staffing and workforce management services , the expansion amplifies the company’s ability to provide long-term healthcare solutions to Indian Health Service (IHS) and other healthcare facilities on Indigenous lands.Tribal Health’s direct hire team identifies, screens, and places highly qualified candidates in emergency medicine, behavioral health, primary care, and other specialties. Because the staffing leader’s provider network is experienced in caring for underserved communities, candidates begin their new positions already skilled in solving challenges common to rural and Tribal healthcare facilities.Chief Executive Officer Morgan Haynes noted that engaging permanent placement services can help facilities establish continuity of care while minimizing their dependence on locums staffing.“Our expansion goes beyond answering the growing demand for permanent placement services; it allows us to support long-term facility success by leveraging our extensive clinical network and deep understanding of Indigenous healthcare needs,” Haynes said. “We’re elated to help our clients build stable operations and consistent patient experiences – and Darieon’s background in enterprise healthcare recruitment and talent acquisition makes him the perfect pick to lead this new division.”Noted for his innovative techniques in top-tier clinical talent management, Smith has more than a decade of experience in placing executives, physicians, and healthcare personnel through enterprise recruiting and sourcing strategies. He specializes in finding and hiring ideal candidates for even tough-to-fill positions.“Our goal is to be a strategic partner to our clients, bringing end-to-end healthcare workforce solutions to Tribal lands,” Smith said. “Offering permanent hires is another way we can support IHS and 638 facilities in optimizing patient outcomes and creating successful workplace cultures. From entry level to the C-suite, we can provide all forms of direct hire services .”Tribal Health’s permanent placement services include:• Customized recruitment strategies that align top-tier candidates with each facility’s clinical needs and company culture• Rigorous candidate screening that includes in-depth background checks and thorough skills assessments• Dedicated account managers who offer industry expertise and personalized guidance throughout the recruitment process“As partners in creating sustainable change in Native healthcare, our goal is always to act in the best interest of the communities we serve,” said Tribal Health President and Chief Nursing Officer Whittney LaCroix. “We understand that permanent staff are an important part of viable long-term solutions – and that clinical stability is the foundation of thriving hospitals. Continuity of care gives providers a deeper understanding of patient histories while encouraging patient trust and engagement. By pursuing permanent placement solutions, facility leaders can build stronger futures of lasting community health.”Facilities interested in working with Tribal Health to hire permanent clinical and administrative staff can contact Darieon Smith at dsmith@tribalhealth.com.About Tribal HealthTribal Health provides emergency medicine, critical care, primary and behavioral health care, as well as consulting and staffing services, to Tribal and federal healthcare facilities nationwide. The only organization of its kind, Tribal Health is committed to transforming Native American and Indigenous communities from within, improving access to care, empowering providers, and delivering high quality, culturally sensitive care that is tailored to Indigenous needs. Learn more at tribalhealth.com.

