EY US names Tribal Health CEO Morgan Haynes as an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2025 Pacific Southwest Award finalist

Morgan's relentless pursuit of healthcare excellence on Indigenous lands has made a transformative impact across patient outcomes and our service communities. ” — Ashley Sanders, CFO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 Pacific Southwest Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur of the Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt their industries through groundbreaking achievements while making a profound impact on their communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.An independent panel of judges selected Tribal Health CEO Morgan Haynes for her entrepreneurial spirit, strength of purpose, and her lasting impact in driving year-over-year growth."We founded Tribal Health to bring exceptional healthcare to underserved Tribal nations ," said Haynes. "From making a meaningful impact in Indigenous health to watching our momentum grow, entrepreneurship has been a challenging, exciting, and rewarding endeavor. On behalf of our incredible team spanning more than 37 states, I’m honored to receive such prestigious recognition. It’s made all the more significant by the impressive caliber of my fellow finalists.”Entrepreneur of the Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to build a stronger future.“Our financial growth and industry success is a testament to Morgan’s leadership," said Ashley Sanders, Chief Financial Officer at Tribal Heath. "Her relentless pursuit of healthcare excellence on Indigenous lands has made a transformative impact across patient outcomes and our service communities. Because of her dedication, we have significantly expanded our capabilities and developed new healthcare staffing solutions that drive clinical improvements and operational stability. In fostering a culture of innovation across all aspects of Indigenous healthcare, her entrepreneurial journey has been an inspiration to us all."Haynes, along with other pacific southwest regional finalists, was recognized on June 6 during a special celebration announcing the award winners in San Diego.About Entrepreneur of the YearFounded in 1986, Entrepreneur of the Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally. The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forumin November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.About Tribal HealthTribal Health provides emergency medicine, critical care, specialty, primary and behavioral health care as well as consulting and staffing services to Tribal and federal healthcare facilities nationwide. The only organization of its kind, Tribal Health is committed to transforming Native American and Indigenous communities from within, improving access to care, creating health care career opportunities, empowering providers, and delivering high quality, culturally sensitive care that is tailored to Indigenous needs. Learn more at tribalhealth.com.About EYEY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets. Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow. EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.All in to shape the future with confidence.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

