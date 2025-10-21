Costco and SCAN Health Plan Enter into Partnership to Expand Cost Savings and Support Healthy Aging for Older Adults

This partnership will give older adults access to more affordable medications, vaccines and everyday health and wellness essentials, and will include SCAN Health Day to further promote Medicare Advantage education and healthy aging

ISSAQUAH, WASH AND LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation’s largest nonprofit Medicare Advantage plans, today announced a new partnership with Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco”) (Nasdaq: COST) to provide older adults access to greater cost savings on medications, vaccines, and everyday wellness essentials.Additionally, this collaboration includes the launch of “ SCAN Health Day ,” an educational event* hosted at select Costco stores. Designed to make Medicare Advantage education and resources easily accessible, SCAN Health Day brings expert guidance and health support directly to older adults within their own communities.“This partnership with Costco underscores SCAN’s commitment to making life easier and more affordable for our members,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “Costco is renowned for quality and value, and together we are bringing those strengths to SCAN members and helping older adults save money and access the high-quality services and products they need to stay healthy and independent.”For SCAN MembersThrough SCAN’s collaboration with Costco, SCAN members will enjoy numerous offerings that are designed to enhance their healthcare experience and overall well-being. Offerings include:• Cost-Saving Medications: As a SCAN Preferred Pharmacy, Costco will offer competitive pricing on prescription medications and provide many vaccines at no cost to members.• Enhanced Vision Care: SCAN members may also utilize their eyewear allowance at Costco Optical**, expanding their access to quality vision care.• Health Action Rewards Program: SCAN’s new program*** encourages members enrolled in select SCAN plans to adopt healthy habits by offering up to $125 in rewards. Members can earn these rewards by completing health-related activities such as annual wellness visits, preventive care, and regular physical activity. The rewards can be redeemed flexibly at various stores, including Costco, for items like groceries, personal care products, and fitness gear.Starting January 1, 2026, SCAN members in Washington state will be able to use their over-the-counter (OTC)**** and flexible spending benefits for purchases at Costco, further enhancing their shopping flexibility.SCAN Health DayOn November 13, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., SCAN will host SCAN Health Day at 50 Costco locations across Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. These educational events* will offer attendees the opportunity to learn about Medicare Advantage and resources available at Costco to support healthy living and preventive health services, including flu shots.“Costco has a long history of partnering with SCAN as a preferred network pharmacy and is proud to expand that partnership by collaborating to deliver SCAN Health Day to older adults,” said Richard Stephens, Senior Vice President, Costco Pharmacy.For more information on the SCAN and Costco partnership or SCAN Health Day details, please visit www.scanhealthplan.com/lpg/Costco *These in-store events are intended solely for educational purposes. No information regarding SCAN benefits will be provided, discussed, or promoted during these events.** SCAN members are not required to have a Costco membership to obtain a vision exam from an optometrist located at Costco Optical. Members may purchase materials at Costco Optical following an exam; however, an active Costco membership is required for members who wish to purchase eyeglasses or otherwise access Costco Optical without obtaining an exam. SCAN membership does not include or provide a Costco membership.***Only offered with the SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), SCAN Connections at Home (HMO D-SNP), and SCAN Allied (HMO) plans.**** An active Costco membership is required for OTC purchases.Other providers and pharmacies are available in SCAN Health Plan’s network.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 310,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com

