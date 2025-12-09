U.S. 83 between Max and Highway 23 is now open

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened U.S. Highway 83 south of Minot between Max, N.D. and the junction with ND Highway 23.

A wide swath of central North Dakota remains under a No Travel Advisory and may become blocked or impassable. Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid travel in these areas. The northeast corner of the state remains under a Travel Alert, with weather and road conditions rapidly changing.

For the latest road and weather conditions, call 511 or view the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

