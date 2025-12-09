Nimbl Launches Comprehensive 2026 Readiness Checklist

Top Aviation Safety & Compliance Platform Releases Free Evaluation Checklist

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staying current with manuals, safety management, and operations is essential for any flight team, yet it can be challenging amid constant shifts in regulations and outdated information. To help operators prepare to take flight in the upcoming year, Nimbl, a top aviation manuals, safety, and compliance service provider, has unveiled a comprehensive 2026 Flight Department Prep Checklist. The document was created to help operators audit critical operational elements and identify areas that require attention before taking to the skies in 2026. The free tool is an excellent resource to help operators assess and update their current processes and documents.

“With the new year approaching, it’s the ideal time for operators to take a hard look at their current procedures,” said Mark Baier, Nimbl CEO. “Identifying operational gaps early and making the necessary adjustments is crucial to avoiding disruptions and keeping operations running safely and seamlessly.”

The 2026 Flight Department Prep Checklist is organized into three sections: operational documentation, safety management systems (SMS), and general readiness. Each section was carefully developed by Nimbl’s team to provide a review of essential flight documents, SMS performance, and other operational aspects. Complimenting the checklist itself are some key considerations that can provide a deeper, more customized assessment, shedding light on equipment, personnel, or documentation changes that can impact a department’s flight.

The checklist is part of Nimbl’s broad suite of safety and compliance solutions. The company’s extensive resources and solutions, along with the release of the new checklist, underscore Nimbl’s commitment to improving safety and making compliance easy. It further cements Nimbl’s position as the trusted platform operators rely on for aviation manuals, updates, and safety management.

Operators can access Nimbl’s 2026 Flight Department Prep Checklist here and other safety and regulatory resources at https://gonimbl.com/.

About Nimbl: Nimbl is the only solution that combines SMS, procedures manuals, and compliance support to operators providing continuous self-improvement. Formerly known as AviationManuals, Nimbl began its history in 1996 with International Operations Procedures Manuals and supports over 4,000 operators worldwide. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Nimbl’s guiding principle is to provide the tools flight departments and FBOs need to keep making their operations better and safer.

