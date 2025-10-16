Breakthrough Back Support Technology Reduces Spinal Load by up to 89%

The Stellar 5D XR-89 Backbone Brace Reduces Spinal Load by up to 89%

Stellar 5D XR-89 Backbone Brace Absorbs Pressure from the Spine, Improves Posture, and Helps Protect the Back from Injury and Fatigue

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of World Spine Day, Stellar 5D, the leading health innovation company dedicated to advancing spinal wellness, unveils an FDA-compliant spinal brace engineered to help alleviate pressure on the back, reduce pain, and protect spine health. Back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide. By reducing spinal load up to 89%, Stellar 5D XR-89 provides an evidence-based, wearable solution that helps prevent fatigue, injury, and chronic strain. The Stellar 5D XR-89 orthopedic support device, developed by physicians, is designed to protect against injury and to improve mobility, comfort, and quality of life for those living with back pain.

The Stellar 5D XR-89 back pain relief technology is an ergonomic breakthrough in spine health innovation. Crafted from aerospace-grade carbon fiber, the Stellar 5D XR-89 is a lightweight, anatomical, and design-forward postural device engineered to both absorb spinal forces and promote optimal alignment. Based on advanced finite element spine modeling and peer-reviewed biomechanical studies, the Stellar 5D XR-89 Backbone Brace has demonstrated up to 89% efficiency in reducing spinal load, offering unparalleled support for individuals across diverse needs—from heavy lifters to those managing spinal conditions.

Key Benefits of the Stellar 5D XR-89 Backbone Brace

• Force Absorption: Reduces spinal load by up to 89%, mitigating harmful forces from lifting, carrying, and forward-leaning posture.

• Precision Ergonomics: Anatomical engineering ensures comfort, mobility, and seamless integration into daily life.

• Lightweight Durability: Advanced carbon-fiber composites provide strength without bulk.

• 5D Innovation: Addresses posture across five planes and dimensions of human movement, supporting dynamic alignment.

• Aesthetic Design: A sleek, fashion-inspired profile that is functional and elegant.

Stellar 5D XR-89 Backbone Brace — protected by U.S. Patent No. 11,896,510 and developed by Dr. Ken Hansraj, M.D. and Dr. Marcia D. Griffin-Hansraj, D.O., renowned spine specialists in New York, embodies decades of clinical expertise, biomechanical research, and patient-centered design.

Dr. Griffin-Hansraj and Dr. Hansraj are also the creators of the My Spine Coach program and the Lift Meditation series. Now they bring their expertise and decades of research to present an innovation in bracing, which combines advanced technology, design and clinical insight to the Stellar 5D XR-89.

“We see too many people suffering with back pain due to sustained forces on the spine and lack of back support,” said Dr. Marcia D. Griffin-Hansraj, D.O. “Our mission to advancing global spine wellness led us to develop Stellar 5D XR-89 Backbone Brace. We are proud to introduce this game-changing product on World Spine Day in the hope of reducing the injuries and strain that cause chronic backpain.”

Dr. Ken Hansraj, author of the Watch Your Back book series, is best known for his groundbreaking research on the impact of pressures on the spine, most notably the Text Neck study, as well as Backpack, Belly-fat, Breast Forces, and Lifting Spine Forces studies. Dr. Hansraj used his past research to develop the design of the Stellar 5D XR-89.

“The Stellar 5D XR-89 is more than a brace—it is the culmination of decades of biomechanical research, surgical insight, and engineering excellence, designed to protect the spine and inspire people to live extraordinary lives,” said Dr. Ken Hansraj, M.D. “It’s patented technology and design of the Stellar brace take pressure off the spine, to promote better alignment, mobility, and overall wellbeing.”

Who Benefits from the Stellar 5D XR-89 Brace?

The brace may provide protection and support for a wide spectrum of individuals and conditions, including:

For People Who Carry Heavy Loads

• Professionals who lift for a living

• People carrying heavy objects daily

• Backpack users (students, travelers)

• Military personnel with gear-laden packs

For Individuals with Unique Body Types

• People with a larger abdominal girth

• Individuals with larger breasts seeking spinal balance and support

Supports Bone-Weakening Conditions

• Compression fractures

• Osteopenia

• Osteoporosis

• Recovery after kyphoplasty

Supports Spinal Conditions

• Aging of the spine

• Degenerative disc disease

• Herniated discs

• Spinal stenosis

• Spondylolisthesis

• Spondylolysis

• Spinal instability

• Postoperative spine surgery

Deformities & Alignment Challenges

• Kyphosis (hunchback)

• Flatback syndrome

• Scoliosis

• Other structural spinal deviations

Availability & Pre-Order Options

The Stellar 5D XR-89 Backbone Brace, a World Spine Day innovation, is available October 16, 2025, through Stellar 5D LLC and select distributors worldwide.

To learn more or reserve a brace, please visit www.Stellar5D.com.

About Stellar 5D

Stellar 5D, LLC, is a health innovation company dedicated to advancing spinal wellness through research-driven solutions, cutting-edge technologies, and educational platforms. Founded by Dr. Ken Hansraj, M.D., and Dr. Marcia D. Griffin-Hansraj, D.O., Stellar 5D LLC develops products and programs that empower people to take control of their spinal health—combining medical science with high-end design. Stellar 5D XR-89 Backbone Brace is protected by U.S. Patent No. 11,896,510, with additional international patents pending (PCT and design filings). For more information, visit www.Stellar5D.com.

