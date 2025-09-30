Nimbl Launches New Emergency Response Plan Guide Following 85% Growth in ERP Solutions

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergency Response Plans (ERPs) are vital for operators, whether it’s a single-pilot, single aircraft flight department, or a multi-aircraft fleet with multiple pilots. Over the years, Nimbl’s ERP guidance for business aviation operators has proven to be an invaluable addition to operators’ policies, and procedures. From 2023 to 2024, Nimbl saw an 85% increase in operators adding ERPs and is currently on track to see the same growth in 2025. Operators are recognizing the importance of having ERPs, including small operations where the tool can be even more critical due to fewer available resources. In response to this strong demand for ERP guidance, Nimbl has compiled years of ERP procedural expertise in one place to create a comprehensive ERP guide for operators.

The new Nimbl ERP guide outlines the elements needed for an effective ERP, as well as how to test it against a multitude of possible emergencies, such as aircraft incidents and accidents, natural disasters, security-related incidents, facility related events, etc. In today’s ever evolving aviation environment, the need for thorough emergency response planning has grown exponentially. Nimbl believes its ERP guide can help encourage operators to implement an emergency response plan by removing some of the guess work. This aligns with Nimbl’s primary mission of helping to make operators better and safer. “Everything we do for our customers is based on listening intently to their needs and applying integral procedural support. Compiling an ERP guide that covers all aspects of operational safety is just another way we help to ensure our customers are as prepared as possible for whatever may happen” said Nimbl Director, Product Development Kevin Honan.

Providing free resources is not new to Nimbl, so the release of the ERP Guide aligns with Nimbl’s belief that operators who use it will achieve a higher standard of safety potentially helping to mitigate mistakes during emergencies by having an ERP modeled on experienced guidance.

About: Nimbl is the only solution that combines safety management, procedures manuals, and compliance support to operators providing continuous self-improvement. Formerly known as AviationManuals, Nimbl began its history in 1996 with International Operations Procedures Manuals and supports over 4,000 operators worldwide. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Nimbl’s guiding principle is to provide the tools flight departments and FBOs need to keep making their operations better and safer.

