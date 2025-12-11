Mohr Marketing Implements Compliance Protocols for Multidistrict Litigation Lead Generation

Increase Quality and Reduce Fraud in Your MDL Docket Incease Capacity Reduce Fraud Mohr Marketing Team Meeting

Mohr Marketing announced the deployment of a rigorous, multi-layered compliance program designed to eliminate "fake leads" and protect law firms from liability.

Our goal is to reduce lead fraud and fake leads as much as possible, aided by the latest technology.” — Ed Mohr

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mohr Marketing has announced the deployment of "Compliance Shield," a compliance program designed for mass tort intake. This program is intended to address lead generation processes for expanding Multidistrict Litigation cases.The implementation comes as the legal industry navigates challenges regarding lead generation transparency, including the use of cold calling and data mining. Firms also report increasing activity from "Serial Litigators," defined as individuals entering cases to pursue litigation regarding Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) violations.Mohr Marketing’s protocol incorporates standards similar to those required of financial institutions. The program utilizes a technology stack designed to verify potential plaintiffs prior to their transfer to law firm intake departments.The compliance measures include the following verification steps:• Identity Verification: The firm utilizes IDology’s "Know Your Lead" (KYL) protocol to verify consumer identity in real-time.• Litigation Cross-Referencing: Inbound and outbound leads are processed through Scammer Scrub™, a cloud-based service that identifies serial TCPA plaintiffs and cross-references the National Do Not Call (DNC) list.• Consent Documentation: To address regulations such as the TCPA, the firm utilizes TrustedForm and Jornaya to generate third-party documentation of consent. TrustedForm certificates are retained for up to five years.• US-Based Intake Operations: The firm operates US-based call centers and processes outbound calls only in response to inbound requests, excluding cold calling from its operations."Our goal is to reduce lead fraud and fake leads as much as possible, aided by the latest technology," stated Ed Mohr, President of Mohr Marketing. "The initial cost is higher than that of lead generators using overseas call centers, but the final cost of acquisition will be lower, and your firm will be protected from fraud claims.".Case packages delivered through this program include a photo of the claimant, State or Federal ID, tracked digital signatures, and audio recordings of calls. Mohr Marketing is currently onboarding firms for active MDL litigations . Contact us for the specific MDL/Mass Tort of interest.**About Mohr Marketing**For decades, Mohr Marketing has delivered tens of thousands of retained cases to national firms and legal buyers across the United States. The firm specializes in providing scalable volume without sacrificing quality or compliance, utilizing a model built specifically for MDL intake. With a focus on innovation and results-driven strategies, Mohr Marketing helps businesses achieve their marketing goals and drive sustainable growth.Our unparalleled expertise in the legal and healthcare industries, spanning over 30 years, has established us as leaders in building client pipelines through quality lead generation. Our team has extensive experience creating customized strategies that drive high-quality new clients to legal and healthcare practices, resulting in increased growth.For more information, visit our site at www.mohrmktg.com , or contact us at team@mohrmktg.com or use our calendar link to schedule a call with one of our marketing gurus: https://calendly.com/mohrmarketing **Contact:**Ed MohrPresident and Managing Partnered@mohrmktg.com866-695-9058

