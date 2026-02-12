Mohr Marketing Launches ‘Medical-First’ Compliance Program for Depo-Provera Meningioma Litigation

Depo-Provera Litigation Update The Compliance Shield for Mass Tort Firms MDL 3140 How to Build a High-Value Depo-Provera Docket (Intake Strategy) Mohr Marketing is dedicated to helping attorneys grow their docket with victims injured by defective drugs, medical devices, consumer products, and harmful chemicals.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mohr Marketing, LLC announced today the launch of its "Medical-First" Compliance Program, a specialized intake protocol designed exclusively for Depo-Provera meningioma litigation . Addressing the industry-wide challenge of case quality in mass torts, this new initiative prioritizes the verification of medical criteria—specifically meningioma diagnoses—before a lead is ever delivered. By shifting the focus from volume to medical validity, Mohr Marketing ensures law firms receive only signed, compliant cases that meet the strict evidentiary standards required for this complex litigation.With over 2,000 cases now consolidated in MDL 3140 (In re: Depo-Provera Products Liability Litigation) in the Northern District of Florida, Mohr Marketing, LLC has announced a specialized expansion of its Joint Advertising Compliance Program. The initiative is designed to address the critical "diagnosis gap" facing law firms: filtering out generic side-effect claims to identify confirmed cases of intracranial meningioma.The litigation, overseen by Judge M. Casey Rodgers, centers on allegations that the long-term use of Pfizer’s injectable contraceptive caused brain tumors. Following the FDA’s decision in late 2025 to update the Depo-Provera label with a meningioma warning, consumer awareness has spiked. However, this awareness has created a flood of "low-quality" inquiries from users suffering from unrelated issues like bone density loss or migraines, rather than the specific, MRI-confirmed tumors required for the docket."The Depo-Provera docket is not about volume; it’s about pathology," said Ed Mohr, President of Mohr Marketing. "Standard lead generation casts a wide net for anyone who took the shot. That fills a law firm's intake queue with non-compensable injuries. Our program is built on a 'Medical-First' architecture. We don't just ask if they took the drug; we validate the specific neurological diagnosis before the data ever touches the firm’s CRM."A "Medical-First" Architecture for Pharma LitigationThe Joint Advertising Compliance Program for MDL 3140 utilizes three safeguards to ensure docket integrity:• Pathology-Specific Filtering: Utilizing the proprietary AI WebTracker, the program targets search behaviors related to neurosurgery and brain tumor treatments (e.g., "meningioma survival rates," "craniotomy recovery") rather than generic birth control keywords.• Exposure Verification: The intake funnel includes dynamic logic to screen for "long-term use" (typically 2+ injections), aligning with the risk factors identified in the pivotal 2024 BMJ study.• Absolute Exclusivity: To prevent the "double-selling" rampant in mass torts, every inquiry is exclusive to the law firm advertiser, creating a clear, auditable chain of custody."With the first bellwether trials scheduled for late 2026, firms need a clean docket, not a bloated one," Mohr added. "We provide the 'Glass Pipeline'—transparent, medically relevant, and exclusive."About Mohr MarketingMohr Marketing is a premier legal advertising agency specializing in high-volume case acquisition for Mass Tort and Personal Injury firms. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with rigorous ethical compliance, Mohr Marketing helps law firms scale their caseloads without compromising their professional standards.Media Contact:Ed MohrMohr Marketing, LLC1636 N Cedar Crest Blvd #345Allentown, PA 18104

