Mohr Marketing Introduces High-Fidelity Lead Gen Protocol for Rideshare Assault Cases

Rideshare Litigation Lead Gen The Compliance Shield Solution MDL 3084 Update The Shift from Accumulation to Valuation (2026) MDL 3084 The Post-Bellwether Valuation Phase

New proprietary filtration system isolates high-value intentional tort claim, ensuring docket purity and TCPA compliance as bellwether trials commence.

Sending a standard car accident lead to a firm litigating sexual assault doesn't just waste money; it burns out intake staff and dilutes the perceived value of the firm's inventory.” — Ed Mohr

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the mass tort landscape pivots following the highly anticipated January 13 start of the MDL 3084 ( Rideshare Sexual Assault ) bellwether trials, Mohr Marketing, LLC has announced the strategic expansion of its specialized lead generation program.This initiative features a new proprietary filtration system designed to solve the two most critical risks currently facing mass tort firms: the dilution of lead quality through "MVA Noise" and the escalating threat of regulatory non-compliance.In the current legal climate, intake departments are often overwhelmed by a flood of generic inquiries. While many marketing agencies conflate specialized " Rideshare leads " with standard motor vehicle accidents (MVAs), Mohr Marketing has deployed a sophisticated filtration architecture. This system specifically isolates intentional tort claims—focusing on sexual assault, kidnapping, and physical violence—while rigorously blocking standard traffic accident inquiries.This distinction is vital for docket value. By filtering out standard accident claims, Mohr Marketing ensures law firms can build high-value dockets focused on the core arguments of the Rideshare MDL : corporate negligence regarding passenger safety and insufficient driver background checks.Solving the "MVA Noise" & Protecting Intake Resources"We recognized that as we entered the critical valuation phase of this litigation in early 2026, firms needed absolute purity in their data," said Ed Mohr, President of Mohr Marketing. "Our clients don't want fender benders; they want cases that speak to the core liability of the MDL. Sending a standard car accident lead to a firm litigating sexual assault doesn't just waste money; it burns out intake staff and dilutes the perceived value of the firm's inventory."The "Compliance Shield": A Defense Against Regulatory RiskBeyond lead quality, the new program integrates Mohr Marketing’s "Compliance Shield." With the FCC and TCPA enforcing stricter guidelines on lead generation and consumer privacy, law firms face unprecedented liability if they purchase data from non-compliant vendors.The Compliance Shield protocol ensures that every potential claimant is generated with documented, verifiable, one-to-one consent. This creates a transparent audit trail, protecting law firms from litigation associated with unsolicited contact and ensuring that every lead is ready for immediate, risk-free engagement.Key features of the expanded program include:• Intentional Tort Isolation: Advanced screening to separate sexual misconduct allegations from negligence-based traffic accidents.• TCPA/FCC Audit Trails: Full documentation of consumer consent to protect firms from federal scrutiny.• High-Intent Filtering: Verification processes that ensure claimants are actively seeking legal remedy for specific rideshare incidents.About Mohr Marketing, LLCMohr Marketing, LLC is a premier legal marketing agency based in Allentown, PA, specializing in high-quality, compliant lead generation for Mass Tort and Personal Injury firms. By combining data science with legal industry insights, Mohr Marketing helps firms maximize ROI by delivering claimants that meet strict compensability criteria.Media Contact:Ed MohrPresident, Mohr Marketing, LLCEmail: ed@mohrmktg.comPhone: 866-695-9058Website: https://www.mohrmktg.com

How to Acquire Compliant MDL 3084 Cases Without MVA Noise

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.