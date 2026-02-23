Mohr Marketing Targets High-Value NAION and Verified Gastroparesis Claims Amid New 2026 Medical Evidence
Mohr Marketing targets high-value NAION & Gastroparesis claims, using 2026 medical data to secure medically-vetted, signed GLP-1 cases.
New Evidence Linking Semaglutide to NAION
A pivotal study published in JAMA Ophthalmology on February 12, 2026, has identified a 2.33-fold higher risk of Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION) in patients initiating semaglutide. The research, titled "New-onset nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy and initiators of SEMAGLUTIDE in US veterans with type 2 diabetes," utilized a large-scale cohort of over 100,000 veterans to establish this significant safety signal.
The Scintigraphy Standard for Gastroparesis
To survive defense motions in the ongoing GLP-1 multidistrict litigation, Mohr Marketing emphasizes the "Scintigraphy Standard." This requires objective medical testing—specifically a 4-hour Gastric Emptying Study (GES)—to confirm a gastroparesis diagnosis. Our AI WebTracker® and Scammer Scrub™ technologies prioritize identifying claimants who have undergone these specific diagnostic procedures.
________________________________________
Study Source Link
Full Study: JAMA Ophthalmology - Semaglutide and NAION Risk (2026)
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/2844873
Quick Reference Info
• Article Title: New-onset nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy and initiators of SEMAGLUTIDE in US veterans with type 2 diabetes
• DOI: 10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2025.6262
• Lead Author: Kent Heberer, PhD
To combat the risk of "junk leads," Mohr Marketing’s proprietary Scammer Scrub™ technology now includes automated filters that prioritize claimants with:
• Documented hospitalizations (24+ hours).
• Confirmed diagnostic imaging results.
• Verified drug brand and duration of use.
Technological Competitive Advantages
Mohr Marketing provides a comprehensive "Compliance Shield" through its Joint Advertising Compliance Program, allowing law firms to scale dockets without the ethical risks of traditional lead-buying:
• AI WebTracker®: Monitors real-time behavior to find claimants searching for specific specialists (Ophthalmologists/Gastroenterologists) rather than generic "weight loss" terms.
• Scammer Scrub™: Eliminates professional plaintiffs and bot-generated data, ensuring a higher signed-case-to-lead ratio.
• Bilingual Intake: Every lead is screened 24/7 by trained specialists who verify the clinical criteria before the file is delivered.
A Critical Window for Legal Intake
As bellwether trials approach later in 2026, the cost of acquisition is expected to spike. Firms that secure their dockets now—focusing on the 4-fold increased risk in diabetic patients and 7-fold risk in obese patients for NAION—will be best positioned for upcoming settlement negotiations.
“We aren't just sending leads; we are delivering trial-ready dossiers,” stated Mohr. “By integrating the latest February 2026 medical data into our AI algorithms, we ensure our partners are investing in the most legally viable cases in the GLP-1 space.”
________________________________________
About Mohr Marketing, LLC
Mohr Marketing, LLC is a premier legal marketing agency specializing in high-value lead generation for Mass Torts, Personal Injury, and specialized medical litigation. Utilizing proprietary technologies like AI WebTracker® and Scammer Scrub™, Mohr Marketing connects top-tier law firms with medically-vetted claimants. All campaigns are managed under a Joint Advertising Compliance Program to ensure the highest ethical and legal standards.
Media Contact:
Ed Mohr
Mohr Marketing, LLC
866-695-9058
ed@mohrmktg.com
www.MohrMktg.com
Ed Mohr
Mohr Marketing LLC
+1 610-510-7577
team@mohrmktg.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.