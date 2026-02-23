GLP 1 Litigation The Exclusive Signed Case Solution The GLP The Compliance Choice Audit-Proof Your GLP-1 Inventory The Digital Birth Certificate Solution The Results-Driven Choice Scaling Your GLP-1 Docket with 1-to-1 Compliant Retainers

Mohr Marketing targets high-value NAION & Gastroparesis claims, using 2026 medical data to secure medically-vetted, signed GLP-1 cases.

By integrating the latest February 2026 medical data into our AI algorithms, we ensure our partners are investing in the most legally viable cases in the GLP-1 space.” — Ed Mohr

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As GLP-1 litigation enters a critical juncture, Mohr Marketing, LLC has announced the deployment of enhanced precision-targeting technologies to assist law firms in securing high-value claims. With federal case counts nearing 3,200 actions in MDL 3094 and the formalization of MDL 3163 (focused exclusively on vision loss), the industry is shifting from volume-based intake to medically-vetted, high-settlement potential cases.New Evidence Linking Semaglutide to NAIONA pivotal study published in JAMA Ophthalmology on February 12, 2026, has identified a 2.33-fold higher risk of Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION) in patients initiating semaglutide. The research, titled "New-onset nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy and initiators of SEMAGLUTIDE in US veterans with type 2 diabetes," utilized a large-scale cohort of over 100,000 veterans to establish this significant safety signal.The Scintigraphy Standard for GastroparesisTo survive defense motions in the ongoing GLP-1 multidistrict litigation, Mohr Marketing emphasizes the "Scintigraphy Standard." This requires objective medical testing—specifically a 4-hour Gastric Emptying Study (GES)—to confirm a gastroparesis diagnosis. Our AI WebTrackerand Scammer Scrub™ technologies prioritize identifying claimants who have undergone these specific diagnostic procedures.________________________________________Study Source LinkFull Study: JAMA Ophthalmology - Semaglutide and NAION Risk (2026)Quick Reference Info• Article Title: New-onset nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy and initiators of SEMAGLUTIDE in US veterans with type 2 diabetes• DOI: 10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2025.6262• Lead Author: Kent Heberer, PhDTo combat the risk of "junk leads," Mohr Marketing’s proprietary Scammer Scrub™ technology now includes automated filters that prioritize claimants with:• Documented hospitalizations (24+ hours).• Confirmed diagnostic imaging results.• Verified drug brand and duration of use.Technological Competitive AdvantagesMohr Marketing provides a comprehensive "Compliance Shield" through its Joint Advertising Compliance Program, allowing law firms to scale dockets without the ethical risks of traditional lead-buying:• AI WebTracker: Monitors real-time behavior to find claimants searching for specific specialists (Ophthalmologists/Gastroenterologists) rather than generic "weight loss" terms.• Scammer Scrub™: Eliminates professional plaintiffs and bot-generated data, ensuring a higher signed-case-to-lead ratio.• Bilingual Intake: Every lead is screened 24/7 by trained specialists who verify the clinical criteria before the file is delivered.A Critical Window for Legal IntakeAs bellwether trials approach later in 2026, the cost of acquisition is expected to spike. Firms that secure their dockets now—focusing on the 4-fold increased risk in diabetic patients and 7-fold risk in obese patients for NAION—will be best positioned for upcoming settlement negotiations.“We aren't just sending leads; we are delivering trial-ready dossiers,” stated Mohr. “By integrating the latest February 2026 medical data into our AI algorithms, we ensure our partners are investing in the most legally viable cases in the GLP-1 space.”________________________________________About Mohr Marketing, LLCMohr Marketing, LLC is a premier legal marketing agency specializing in high-value lead generation for Mass Torts, Personal Injury, and specialized medical litigation. Utilizing proprietary technologies like AI WebTrackerand Scammer Scrub™, Mohr Marketing connects top-tier law firms with medically-vetted claimants. All campaigns are managed under a Joint Advertising Compliance Program to ensure the highest ethical and legal standards.Media Contact:Ed MohrMohr Marketing, LLC866-695-9058ed@mohrmktg.com

