Rogue Credit Union Achieves Major Gains in Protection Product Sales and Member Savings Following SalesCU Training
The credit union achieved a 95% increase in GAP income and a 63% increase in debt protection income over 2023. In addition, Rogue’s loan recapture program—revitalized through SalesCU’s member-focused sales strategies—saved members more than $433,000 in loan payments during June and July 2025.
“These results are a clear reflection of what can happen when a credit union’s member service approach excels in both servicing and sales,” said Nick Brown, President and CEO of SalesCU. “Coupled with strong leadership, Rogue’s team has fully embraced our training model, and the impact on both member experience and sales performance has been outstanding.”
SalesCU’s customized training programs are designed specifically for credit unions, helping teams improve sales confidence, product knowledge, and member engagement while maintaining the credit union philosophy of people helping people.
For more information about SalesCU and its credit union sales training solutions, visit www.salescu.com.
Steven R. Jensen
Surge PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.