Vroozi Earns Top Marks for Customer Trust in G2’s Winter 2026 Reports, Underscoring Platform Reliability, Security

Vroozi Earns Top Marks From G2

Platform recognized across 70+ G2 reports with multiple badges; Vroozi further strengthens enterprise trust with independently verified security standards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, the AI-powered procure-to-pay and spend management platform, today announced strong customer-driven results in G2’s Winter 2026 Reports, earning recognition across dozens of reports and multiple software categories. The performance reflects what matters most to procurement and finance teams: a platform users love, backed by an organization they trust.This season’s reports showcase Vroozi’s sustained momentum across Procure-to-Pay, Spend Management, Accounts Payable, Purchasing, Invoice Management, and Catalog Management, with multiple G2 badges recognizing results, implementation, and user satisfaction.These customer outcomes align with Vroozi’s ongoing investment in platform security and operational excellence. As part of its long-standing commitment to data protection and risk management, Vroozi maintains compliance with SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001 standards—reinforcing the trust that enterprise buyers place in the company’s controls, reliability, and governance.“Only about 10% of vendors on G2 appear in our quarterly Market Reports,” said Sydney Sloan, CMO at G2. “Congratulations to Vroozi for earning recognition across multiple reports this season, driven entirely by authentic customer reviews.”Enterprise Results and Implementation StrengthVroozi continued to demonstrate strong performance across enterprise-level indexes in G2’s Winter 2026 Reports. The company earned Highest User Adoption distinctions within several Enterprise Implementation Index reports, reflecting the platform’s ease of use and rapid adoption among large organizations. These recognitions, along with Vroozi’s recently earned Best Results badge, highlight the platform’s ability to drive meaningful outcomes for enterprise procurement teams and support successful implementations at scale.“Procurement leaders evaluate technology through two lenses: how well it works for their teams and whether they can trust the organization behind it,” said Shaz Khan, Co-Founder and CEO at Vroozi. “ Our G2 results validate the customer experience. Our independently audited security controls give enterprises the confidence that their data and processes are protected.”Reinforcing Customer Trust Through Verified Security PracticesIn addition to strong customer outcomes, Vroozi continues to uphold rigorous security and compliance standards across its platform and operations. The company maintains:- SOC 1 Type II – Verification of controls relevant to clients’ internal financial reporting- SOC 2 Type II – Assurance of the security, availability, and confidentiality of customer data- ISO 27001 – A certified, globally recognized information security management frameworkThese established certifications support the stringent requirements of procurement, finance, and IT teams evaluating cloud-based solutions for enterprise use.“Security, governance, and trust are core to how we operate,” added Khan. “Our investment in security frameworks ensures that customers—not just users, but also compliance and IT stakeholders—can depend on Vroozi as they scale procurement modernization.”As Vroozi expands its AI-driven capabilities, the company remains deeply committed to strengthening its security posture and upholding the highest standards in cybersecurity, compliance, and protection across all emerging technologies.About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced intelligence with a modern, intuitive interface, Vroozi’s cloud-based platform automates procurement workflows, improves spend visibility, and strengthens supplier relationships. Vroozi serves enterprise and mid-market organizations across industries including manufacturing, public sector, construction, energy, healthcare, and services. For more information, visit www.vroozi.com About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.