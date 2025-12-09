Football Legends Jonathan Ogden & Lawrence Taylor Commit to Play in James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational

JHI Logo Tim Brown and Tim O'Neal with JHI 2025 Trophy Lawrence Taylor Jonathan Ogden

Tickets now on sale for March 2026 tournament and events featuring 26 Pro Football Hall of Famers and 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals

It’s an experience unlike anything else in professional sports.” — Ken Kennerly

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational today announced that Tim Brown (Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2015), Jonathan Ogden (Class of 2013), Lawrence Taylor (Class of 1999), and DeMarcus Ware (Class of 2023) will join the field for the 2026 tournament taking place March 2 to 8, 2026, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.Now in its second year, the event pairs PGA TOUR Champions professionals with football legends for a one-of-a-kind week of golf and gridiron star power. This fan-first experience offers spectators unprecedented access – walking alongside pros and Hall of Famers in the only tournament in the world where PGA TOUR Champions professionals and Pro Football Hall of Famers compete side by side.“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to get up close to some of the greatest athletes in sports history,” said Ken Kennerly, Executive Director of the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. “You’re not just watching from the sidelines—you’re part of the action, walking the fairways with NFL legends and PGA TOUR Champions players. It’s an experience unlike anything else in professional sports.”A total of 26 football legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions players will participate in the three-day tournament, which will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, in addition to a week of parties, fan events, and community celebrations. Cris Carter (Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2013) and Rondé Barber (Class of 2023) were both announced as tournament commits last month.Tickets are available now at JamesHardieInvitational.com.About Tim BrownTim Brown, the inaugural football division champion of the James Hardie Invitational, returns to defend his title. As a pro football player, Brown exceeded expectations after being drafted sixth overall by the Los Angeles Raiders in 1988, becoming one of the most productive receivers of his era. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie kick returner, then went on to post nine straight 1,000-yard seasons and ten consecutive years with at least 75 receptions. His best year came in 1997, when he became the Raiders’ all-time receiving leader and won the NFL receiving title with 104 catches for 1,408 yards. Brown retired in 2004 ranked third all-time in receptions, fourth in receiving yards, and among the league’s most versatile and consistent playmakers.About Jonathan OgdenJonathan Ogden, the Baltimore Ravens’ first-ever draft pick and fourth overall selection in 1996, became the cornerstone of the franchise’s success and one of the most dominant offensive linemen in NFL history. The UCLA standout earned All-Rookie honors his first season and went on to anchor Baltimore’s offensive line for 12 years, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and six first-team All-Pro honors. Known for his rare combination of size, agility, and technique, Ogden was a force in both pass protection and run blocking—most notably paving the way for Jamal Lewis’s 2,066-yard rushing season in 2003. His leadership helped propel the Ravens to their first playoff appearance and a championship win in 2000. Named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s, Ogden played 177 career games before retiring as one of the most respected linemen ever and earning a place in the Ravens’ Ring of Honor.About Lawrence TaylorLawrence Taylor, an All-America linebacker at North Carolina, was drafted second overall by the New York Giants in 1981 and immediately made his mark with 133 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and multiple turnovers as a rookie. His aggressive, game-changing style redefined the outside linebacker position and helped lead the Giants to six playoff appearances and two season championship victories over a decade. A 10-time Pro Bowler and nine-time first-team All-Pro, Taylor became the first defensive player since 1971 to win NFL MVP honors in 1986 after posting 20.5 sacks and 105 tackles. Known for his speed, strength, and relentless intensity, he played through injuries—including a legendary 1988 performance with a torn pectoral muscle—and finished his career with 132.5 sacks, 1,088 tackles, 33 forced fumbles, and induction into the NFL’s 75th Anniversary All-Time Team.About DeMarcus WareDeMarcus Ware, drafted 11th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2005, quickly proved himself by starting all 16 games as a rookie and leading the team in sacks for eight straight seasons. One of the NFL’s most dominant pass rushers, he twice led the league in sacks and set the Cowboys’ career sack record with 117 before finishing his career with the Denver Broncos, helping them win the championship game in 2016. Over 12 seasons, Ware totaled 138.5 sacks, 178 games, and nine Pro Bowl selections, earning spots on multiple All-Pro teams and the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. Widely respected on and off the field, he also received the Broncos’ Darrent Williams Good Guy Award for professionalism with the media.The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational week kicks off on March 2 with Women’s Day and continues with fan-favorite events including the Legends Shootout on March 4 presented by AutoNation, where fans can walk alongside Hall of Famers as they go head-to-head in a five-hole skins game, and the Championship Pro-Ams on March 4 and 5 featuring football legends paired with amateur golfers. Tournament rounds on March 6 to 8 will be televised live on the Golf Channel.Defending champion Tim Brown returns after winning the inaugural football division with PGA TOUR Champions pro Tim O’Neal at 14-under par. Ángel Cabrera will look to defend his 2025 title after securing his first U.S. win since 2014 and a $330,000 purse.The Invitational supports cornerstone charities including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast, reinforcing the event’s strong community commitment in line with James Hardie’s purpose of Building a Better Future for All™. In 2025, the tournament raised $630,000 for charity.The event is made possible through a multi-year title sponsorship by James Hardie, America’s leader in fiber cement home building products, and is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm.For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will take place March 2 to 8, 2026, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The 54-hole PGA TOUR Champions event features a field of 78 professionals competing for a $2.2 million purse, with 26 football legends joining the action on Friday and Saturday. Golf Channel will televise tournament play Friday – Sunday. Net proceeds benefit the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation (Baptist Health), Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast. The event is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm. For schedules, tickets, field updates, and volunteer information, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com.

