Arts Garage Introduces Legacy Board Members and Legacy Wall to Honor Foundational Leaders

Group Includes Lynn Ferguson, Ronnie Dunayer, Chuck Halberg, and the Late Steve Weber

Our Legacy Board is a reflection of our gratitude and our history. These individuals believed in Arts Garage from the very beginning, and their fingerprints are on every success we celebrate today.” — Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, is thrilled to introduce the nonprofit organization’s Legacy Board Members—a distinguished group of past board members whose leadership, vision, and generosity have shaped the organization’s success and sustainability.The inaugural honorees—Lynn Ferguson, Ronnie Dunayer, Chuck Halberg, and the late Steve Weber—will be recognized with a permanent Legacy Wall installation at Arts Garage, celebrating their years of dedication and impact on the community.“Our Legacy Board Members have given so much of themselves—time, talent, and treasure—to ensure Arts Garage continues to thrive as a home for creativity and connection,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage. “Their leadership has built the foundation on which we stand today. This recognition is our way of saying thank you for their extraordinary commitment and for helping us make the arts accessible to everyone.”Celebrating the Inaugural Legacy Board MembersLynn FergusonA talented painter, active tennis player, and dedicated philanthropist, Lynn Ferguson has been a driving force behind Arts Garage’s growth. She has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, personally purchased more than 500 tickets since 2016 to introduce new patrons, and, with her husband John Hamman, contributed more than $75,000 to the organization. Lynn built Arts Garage’s volunteer program from the ground up and recruited John, a longtime healthcare CFO, to serve on the Finance Committee—donating hundreds of hours of expertise. Her artistry, leadership, and generosity continue to strengthen the Arts Garage community.Ronnie DunayerA lifelong athlete and competitor, Ronnie Dunayer brings the same passion and determination to her advocacy for live arts. Alongside her wife Charlotte Dilks, she has donated more than $75,000 since 2016 and helped raise hundreds of thousands more to expand access to the arts. Ronnie’s community connections and contagious enthusiasm have drawn hundreds of first-time guests to Arts Garage, helping grow audiences and sustain programming. Her leadership continues to elevate the organization’s visibility and reach.Chuck HalbergA devoted music lover, accomplished developer, and tireless philanthropist, Chuck Halberg has supported Arts Garage both financially and through hands-on expertise. In addition to donating more than $75,000, he provided an in-kind buildout of the offices, box office, and bar valued at nearly $200,000—and built the stages that artists perform on today. Chuck has also purchased more than 850 tickets since 2016, sharing his love of music with friends and colleagues. His broader community leadership has earned him honors including the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation 2025 Catalyst Award and the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce 2024 Business Person of the Year.In Memoriam: Steve WeberFollowing a successful career, Steve Weber found his home at Arts Garage as a volunteer, joining the Band of Angels in 2021 and the Board of Directors in 2022. In a short time, he contributed more than $75,000 and left a lasting impression through his warmth, curiosity, and generosity. Steve passed in April 2023, yet his legacy lives on through the patrons he inspired and the programs he strengthened. Arts Garage honors him with deep gratitude for his service and belief in the power of the arts to connect communities.“Our Legacy Board is a reflection of our gratitude and our history,” added Waldo. “These individuals believed in Arts Garage from the very beginning, and their fingerprints are on every success we celebrate today.”About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

