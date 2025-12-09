COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES CELEBRATES BANNER YEAR

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Community Foundation Annual Report

Foundation Reports Record Levels of Money Raised, Grants Distributed, and Scholarships Awarded in Fiscal Year 2025

Together, we’re creating real and lasting change—ensuring that our region’s communities thrive today and for generations to come.” — Danita R. DeHaney

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties , a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues, is proud to announce a record-breaking year of impact and growth.In FY 2025, the Community Foundation achieved significant milestones, including:-A record $55.2 million raised in philanthropic support from the community’s generous donors-$27 million distributed through 1,337 grants to 645 Palm Beach and Martin County nonprofit partners-$2.6 million awarded through 233 student scholarships“These remarkable accomplishments reflect the generosity and vision of our donors and partners,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Together, we’re creating real and lasting change—ensuring that our region’s communities thrive today and for generations to come.”Year in Review HighlightsBarrats Honored for Philanthropy at Founders Luncheon — Philanthropists Tom and Sherry Barrat of Singer Island were recognized with the 2025 McIntosh Award at the 12th Annual Founders Luncheon, which celebrated 40 years of life-changing scholarships and underscored the growing importance of expanding the Foundation’s scholarship program.Donors See Local Challenges and Opportunities on Glades Tour — Board Member Tammy Jackson-Moore led a donor visit to Belle Glade and Pahokee, where 25 guests joined a U.S. Sugar–sponsored tour for firsthand insight into the region’s opportunities and challenges.Martin County Leaders Partner for Good — Advisors and community leaders gathered at Seacoast Bank in Stuart for the Partnering for Good breakfast, co-hosted by Dennis S. Hudson III and April Hicks. Marshall Field V shared how he collaborates with the Foundation to achieve his philanthropic goals.Quantum Invests in Museum’s Future — The Quantum Foundation awarded a $500,000 grant to support the architectural planning and design of the African American Museum & Research Library (AAMRL), an initiative led by the Community Foundation to promote cultural preservation, education, and community well-being.Celebrating Pioneers in Access to Education — At the fall Donor Luncheon, the Foundation honored the founding donors of the Scholarship Society and celebrated LaRue Dahlberg, founding donor of the Scholarship Program, just two months before her passing.Black Philanthropy Gathering Fuels Vision for Museum — The second annual Black Philanthropy Reception, hosted by The Honorable Sheree Davis Cunningham, Danita R. DeHaney, Earnie Ellison, Jr., Dennis P. Gallon, Ph.D., Phyllis Gillespie, Tammy Jackson-Moore, and Kenneth West II, celebrated progress on the AAMRL project, which will transform historic Roosevelt High School into a hub honoring Black heritage.Renowned Design Team Selected for Museum Project — The AAMRL committee selected Bora Architecture & Interiors and STORYN Studio to lead the design of the museum and surrounding landscape. The museum is slated to open in 2028.Donors Connect Over Regional Impact in South County — Donors gathered at the annual South County Reception to learn about the Foundation’s regional impact. Hosts included Mary Pat Alcus, Susan and Peter Brockway, George Elmore and Marti LaTour, Mary and Bill Donnell, Joanne Julien, and Jeffrey A. Stoops.Honoring Longtime Volunteers — After 15 years of dedicated service, Anson M. Beard, Jr. and Roy J. Zuckerberg stepped down from leadership roles, having contributed significantly to the Foundation’s governance and growth.Julien Family Inspires Scholarships — Joanne and Bobby Julien hosted an inspiring reception highlighting the Community Foundation’s Scholarship Program, featuring remarks from Giselle Galvan, an FAU student and Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Scholarship recipient, Class of ’26.Bank of America Supports AAMRL — Bank of America provided a $500,000 grant to the AAMRL project which will help preserve African American culture for residents throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties. The AAMRL will serve as a transformative anchor institution in the historic Coleman Park neighborhood, fostering community pride, economic growth, and cultural vitality while honoring the area's rich African American heritage.For a full recap of FY25 achievements, please download the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties’ Annual Report here.About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $275 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.