Allocore to Launch AI Platform Powered by AWS to Bring Federal Lending Into the Modern Era

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allocore today announced a new initiative to modernize how Americans access information surrounding the federal government's more than $5 trillion portfolio of lending programs, supporting homeowners, students, small businesses, and communities nationwide. The AI-driven platform, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) , will serve as the technological foundation for The Center for USA Lending and, for the first time, offer Americans access to the vast portfolio of federal loan programs that are built to serve them.For decades, critical federal lending initiatives have relied on outdated technology, fragmented systems, and manual processes designed for a different era. And to many Americans, these programs remain a mystery. This collaboration leverages AWS's cloud computing capabilities and Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed platform providing access to high-performance foundation models from leading AI companies, combined with Allocore's specialized governance tooling to create a unified digital infrastructure. Through increased access of information, this intelligent system aims to help federal programs serve borrowers with greater speed and transparency."We're proud to leverage AWS for this transformative work," said Bill Webner, Chief Executive Officer of Allocore. "Modernizing federal lending isn't just a technical challenge. It's about delivering on a democratic promise that government can be as responsive, efficient, and innovative as the people it serves. By combining advanced AI with our expertise in federal lending technology, we're helping build a system worthy of America's ambition and future."The Center for USA Lending will officially launch at a reception at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on December 12, 2025, and this platform will, too. The nonprofit will provide the vision, research, and solutions needed to modernize the digital infrastructure underpinning America's lending programs, strengthening public trust and making every tax dollar count.Allocore powers the largest government loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs with a unified platform built for efficiency and security. With trillions in loans and grants processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the public sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.