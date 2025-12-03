Allocore Adds Sonu Singh to Board and Announces Next Generation Loan Servicing Software Updates

Enlightenment Capital Logo

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allocore, a leading provider of federal loan, grant, and fraud prevention technology, announced that Sonu Singh has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Singh’s addition is accompanied by Allocore also announcing substantial progress in expanding the install base of the federal market’s only fully integrated, single data model, loan servicing system. Allocore is backed by Enlightenment Capital.Singh is a highly accomplished Founder and CEO in the government technology, product, and solutions space. As the Founder and CEO of 1901 Group, Singh built the business into a leader in public sector managed services, cloud migration/operations, software development, and cyber engineering. 1901 Group was acquired by Leidos in 2021. Prior to founding 1901 Group, Singh co-founded Spectrum Solutions Group, which was acquired by SRA International in 2005.“As a commercial firm, Allocore is in a strong position to drive the modernization of our government loans, grants, and fraud prevention systems,” said Singh. “As evidenced by today’s loan servicing announcement, Allocore is now helping numerous agencies modernize how they deliver federal credit. I look forward to helping Allocore achieve their strategic growth objectives and improve the federal banking model for both borrowers and administrators.”“We are excited to have Sonu join our Board,” said Bill Webner, Allocore CEO. “Sonu brings a wealth of experience shaping and leading fast-growing businesses. He has an innate ability to predict what the market needs and how to position the company as a leader to deliver value to our clients. Those strengths will be important to our Board as Allocore continues its high-growth trajectory in a rapidly changing sector.”“Allocore is also excited to announce continued progress in supporting federal agencies with our loan servicing software, a unique asset of the firm and one that should drive down cost and improve borrower experience across our federal clients,” followed Webner. “We see agencies across the federal government operating loan accounting and servicing systems on 20-year-old platforms. We are pleased to see our platform being installed to fix this longstanding opportunity.”Allocore powers the largest government loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs with a unified platform built for efficiency and security. With trillions in loans and grants processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the public sector.Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area based private investment firm, makes control and strategic, non-control investments in middle-market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. Follow us on LinkedIn

