Digitech Services Joins Stahl Companies’ BiC-1 Joint Venture, Expanding AI & Modernization Capabilities for Government

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digitech Services Inc., a rapidly growing provider of AI-enabled transformation and enterprise modernization, today announced it has joined the BiC-1 Joint Venture, operated by Stahl Companies, as a Tier 2 member. The move strengthens BiC-1’s ability to deliver secure, scalable digital modernization across federal missions and expands the consortium’s technical depth in AI, cloud engineering, and data modernization.“Joining the BiC-1 Joint Venture is an important step in our federal growth strategy,” said Dr. Saju Skaria, Founder & CEO of Digitech Services Inc. “Stahl Companies has built a strong platform for small-business innovation, and together we can help agencies accelerate secure, mission-focused AI adoption and modernization.”Digitech brings capabilities across AI and machine learning, high-performance data platforms, cloud engineering, DevSecOps automation, and enterprise system modernization—expertise that complements the diverse strengths of existing BiC-1 member companies. The addition of Digitech enhances the JV’s ability to pursue and execute advanced digital transformation initiatives, positioning the consortium as a more competitive and integrated team for high-value federal opportunities.“Digitech adds meaningful AI and modernization expertise to the Joint Venture,” said Chris Stahl, CEO of Stahl Companies. “Their capabilities expand what our members can deliver and strengthen BiC-1’s ability to meet agencies’ evolving digital needs.”For federal agencies, the partnership creates a more capable small-business-led consortium able to deliver enterprise-grade results with the speed, rigor, and transparency government programs require. The enhanced team provides agencies with modern, secure, and compliant digital solutions—supported by a scalable ecosystem of companies aligned around mission outcomes.Digitech Services Inc. is a digital transformation and AI solutions company serving Fortune 500 organizations and public-sector agencies. The firm specializes in AI/ML, cloud engineering, data modernization, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital services—delivering measurable mission outcomes across 14+ industries.The BiC-1 Joint Venture, operated by Stahl Companies, is a federal contracting consortium that brings together small and mid-sized firms to deliver mission-critical solutions across healthcare, defense, intelligence, civilian, and state markets.

