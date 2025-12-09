Tourism Kamloops Welcomes New Board Chair and Board as City and Industry Vision Aligns for Kamloops' Future

Tourism Kamloops Logo

Bryan Pilbeam elected Board Chair; new directors join as tourism momentum builds

The Christmas Market drew thousands of visitors. The City is advancing bold infrastructure planning. We have feasibility studies producing compelling business cases for destination-defining projects.” — Bryan Pilbeam, Board Chair of Tourism Kamloops

KAMLOOPS, BC, CANADA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With nearly 2 million visitors contributing $316 million in direct spending in 2024, supporting small and medium-sized businesses and the people who work in them, Tourism Kamloops has elected Bryan Pilbeam as Board Chair as the organization and City of Kamloops advance a shared vision for the destination's future.Pilbeam, who joined the Tourism Kamloops board in 2024 and serves as COO of Invictus Properties, is a past Chair of the BC Hotel Association and TOTA (Thompson Okanagan Tourism) brings extensive expertise in hospitality, commercial property management, and conference facilities to the leadership role."Kamloops is experiencing real transformation," said Pilbeam. "The Christmas Market drew thousands of visitors. The City is advancing bold infrastructure planning. We have feasibility studies producing compelling business cases for destination-defining projects. Our board is here to turn these opportunities into reality."Tourism Kamloops has completed strategic feasibility studies that align with the City's Build Kamloops vision, creating a roadmap for attractions and experiences that will strengthen both the visitor economy and community livability.Four new directors joined the board this year: Max Borodin of Fairfield by Marriott, Jennifer Krohn of Best Western Plus, Andrea Li of Thompson Rivers University, and Richard Marken of M4 Hospitality (Bright Eye Brewing, Yew Street Food Hall, Cutwater Brewing). Together, they bring expertise spanning hotel operations, education, and the craft beverage and culinary sectors.The board expressed profound gratitude to outgoing Chair Trish Morelli, whose dedicated leadership has left Tourism Kamloops stronger, more strategic, and positioned for transformative growth. “Trish has championed a community-first approach, advanced critical destination development initiatives, and built the collaborative foundation that will drive Kamloops tourism forward for years to come. Her tireless commitment and vision have been instrumental in shaping the organization's success” says Pilbeam “We can not thank her enough for her tremendous leadership”.2026 Tourism Kamloops Board of Directors:➡️ Bryan Pilbeam, Board Chair – Invictus Properties➡️ Jocelyn Bennett – Delta Hotels Kamloops➡️ Jennifer Krohn – Best Western Plus➡️ Max Borodin – Fairfield by Marriott➡️ Andrea Li – Thompson Rivers University➡️ Richard Marken – M4 Hospitality (Bright Eye Brewing, Yew Street Food Hall, Cutwater Brewing)➡️ Dieter Dudy – Thistle Farm Organics➡️ Katie Neustaeter – City of Kamloops➡️ Pav Moore – Thompson Hotel➡️ Nikki Fraser – Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc➡️ Gary Yu – DoubleTree by Hilton Kamloops➡️ Rob Mensinger – Rocky Mountaineer"This board brings the diversity of perspective we need to pursue innovative, community-first tourism development," said Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops.About Tourism Kamloops:Tourism Kamloops is the destination marketing and development organization for Kamloops, BC. Situated on the traditional lands of the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc, Kamloops offers wide-open spaces, diverse outdoor recreation, and authentic experiences that invite visitors to explore and connect.

