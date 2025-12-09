30-Room Victoria Hotel Outranks Major Brands to Claim TripAdvisor's #1 Ranking in Canada

Independent Boutique Property Beats Luxury Chains in Best of the Best Awards

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abigail's Hotel has been ranked the #1 Best Hotel in Canada by TripAdvisor in its 2025 Travellers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The April announcement marked the first year TripAdvisor combined its small and large hotel categories into a single national ranking, placing the 30-room Victoria property alongside major hotel brands and luxury resorts across the country.The Best of the Best recognition is awarded to fewer than 1% of TripAdvisor's 8 million listings worldwide, based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings collected over a 12-month period, as well as an additional editorial review process."This recognition is a testament to our incredible team and the guests who have shared their experiences," said Allison Fairhurst, General Manager of Abigail's Hotel. "We pride ourselves on making every guest a return guest and ensuring every stay is the best they've ever had. That's what this award represents."Built in 1930 as the Bessborough Apartments, the Tudor-style building was converted to a heritage inn in 1985. The property received official heritage designation from the City of Victoria in 2018. It currently operates 30 guest rooms across three buildings, including an expansion completed in 2023.The #1 ranking marks a significant milestone in the hotel's post-pandemic recovery. Like many small properties, Abigail's Hotel closed for three months in 2020 and operated with reduced staff until mid-2022. By 2023, occupancy levels had returned to pre-pandemic numbers, and the property completed its planned expansion despite construction challenges.According to Fairhurst, the hotel's approach centers on personalized service enabled by its size. Staff members greet returning guests by name and maintain records of individual preferences. The property offers a daily three-course breakfast included with room rates and provides evening appetizers during a social hour.The hotel's guest review profile on TripAdvisor consistently highlights staff service as a primary factor in ratings. "What sets us apart is our team and the level of service they provide," Fairhurst said. "That's what guests remember long after they check out."The #1 Hotel in Canada ranking follows three other TripAdvisor awards the property received in previous years: #1 Most Romantic Hotel, Best Hotel for Sleep, and #1 Small Hotel in Canada.Fairhurst is available for interviews to discuss the hotel's 95-year history , the journey from pandemic closure to national recognition, and strategies for small properties navigating the evolving tourism landscape.About Abigail's HotelAbigail's Hotel is a heritage inn operating in a 1930 Tudor mansion in Victoria, British Columbia. The 30-room property was established in 1985 and received municipal heritage designation in 2018. For more information, visit abigailshotel.com.

