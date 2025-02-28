HMS Software announces the release of TimeControl 8.6 with groundbreaking enhancements

TimeControl version 8.6 has just been released, with significant improvements for this multi-purpose project and resource management system.

This version includes enhancements in every element of TimeControl including the free TimeControl Mobile App.” — Eyton-Jones

QUEBEC, CANADA, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMS Software, a leader in project and timesheet systems since 1984 has released TimeControl version 8.6 for its on-premise clients. This extensive release of TimeControl includes new features and enhancements to existing features. This release is for all TimeControl on-premise and TimeControl Industrial on-premise clients but the features announced here are also included in the upcoming upgrade to TimeControl Online and TimeControl Industrial Online, HMS Software’s timesheet subscription service in the Cloud.

“We are very excited about TimeControl 8.6,” explains Chris Vandersluis, president of HMS Software. “The features included in this version are the result of hundreds of hours of client interviews, staff research and industry trends. We know that in an economy where efficiency is at a premium, a product like TimeControl ensures that an organization is using its resources as effectively as possible. It’s not enough to know how much you are spending on your human and other resources, you need to know what you are spending your resources on.”

This version of TimeControl includes new and enhanced features for all editions of TimeControl including TimeControl on-premise, TimeControl Industrial on-premise, TimeControl Online and TimeControl Industrial Online the TimeControl Software as a Service subscriptions and TimeControl Project, the premium version of TimeControl Online as well as the free TimeControl Mobile App.

“We have been working on TimeControl 8.6 for a year,” explains Stephen Eyton-Jones, HMS Software’s Director of Technical Services. “This version includes enhancements in every element of TimeControl including the free TimeControl Mobile App. Aside from the great and visible features, under the covers, we have been ensuring that TimeControl’s security is up to date and that our technology stack is current. Clients don’t always see that or know about it, but it is essential for an enterprise product like TimeControl to be using the very latest technology to be performant and secure at the same time.”

TimeControl 8.6 includes new features such as an all-new Line Item Approval Module which becomes a part of TimeControl’s unique Matrix Approval Process for Labor Actuals™. There are also now line item approvals for equipment and materials in TimeControl Industrial. This version includes support for linking with Microsoft Project Online using Multi-factor authentication. The free TimeControl Mobile App now supports TimeControl’s TimeRequest feature to make and approve vacation or time off requests.

The TimeControl 8.6 upgrade is available now for existing on-premise clients of TimeControl and TimeControl Industrial with a current support and maintenance agreement at no additional charge from the TimeControl upgrades site: TimeControl.com/support/updates.

TimeControl 8.6 Online will be upgraded automatically for TimeControl Online, TimeControl Industrial Online and TimeControl Project subscription clients in the next few weeks. Subscribers receive an automated alert of the upgrade within TimeControl at least one week prior to the change.

For more information about this new TimeControl version and an extended list of new features, please visit the TimeControl website: https://www.timecontrol.com/features/latest.



